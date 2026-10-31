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Coalition Says It Intercepted Drone Targeting Riyadh


Date: 2026-10-31 04:06:27

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said air defense had intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone that entered Saudi Arabia's airspace and was targeting the capital, Riyadh.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki said on X that debris fell following the interception, but no injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the site.

The announcement came hours after coalition forces intercepted and destroyed another drone in southern Saudi Arabia, which was launched by Yemen's Houthi group, according to the coalition.

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Gulf Times

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