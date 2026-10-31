Coalition Says It Intercepted Drone Targeting Riyadh
Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki said on X that debris fell following the interception, but no injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the site.
The announcement came hours after coalition forces intercepted and destroyed another drone in southern Saudi Arabia, which was launched by Yemen's Houthi group, according to the coalition.
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