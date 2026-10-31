Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Water Service In Jeryan Nejaima Area To Be Temporarily Interrupted: Kahramaa

Water Service In Jeryan Nejaima Area To Be Temporarily Interrupted: Kahramaa


Date: 2026-10-31 04:02:51

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, Kahramaa, has announced that water services will be temporarily interrupted in the Jeryan Nejaima area from November 1.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kahramaa said that the interruption would take effect on Sunday, November 1, 2026, and continue until further notice.

Read Also
    Ministry of Public Health intensifies efforts to promote breast cancer awareness and early detection Saudi says intercepted 'hostile drone' in Riyadh region UAE says oil spill from GEM NO. 2 tanker contained

This interruption is part of the Watan Exercise, which aims to test system readiness and customer preparedness and enhance response efficiency, helping strengthen service reliability and ensure continued service delivery.

Kahramaa thanked customers for their cooperation and understanding.

MENAFN31102026000063011010ID1111894937


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search