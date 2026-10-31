Water Service In Jeryan Nejaima Area To Be Temporarily Interrupted: Kahramaa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, Kahramaa, has announced that water services will be temporarily interrupted in the Jeryan Nejaima area from November 1.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kahramaa said that the interruption would take effect on Sunday, November 1, 2026, and continue until further notice.

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This interruption is part of the Watan Exercise, which aims to test system readiness and customer preparedness and enhance response efficiency, helping strengthen service reliability and ensure continued service delivery.

Kahramaa thanked customers for their cooperation and understanding.