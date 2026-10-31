Uzbekistan's TMK, Germany's CRONIMET Discuss Critical Metals Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and Germany's CRONIMET Holding GmbH have discussed expanding cooperation in critical metals processing, developing new production facilities and strengthening international trade ties at a meeting on Saturday in Tashkent.

According to TMK, the discussions covered five priority areas for potential cooperation with CRONIMET, which operates more than 70 production, processing and trading sites across six continents.

The parties focused on recovering valuable metals from industrial waste, establishing ferroalloy production in Uzbekistan, manufacturing higher-value-added products and expanding international trade.

Following the talks, the sides outlined further steps to advance cooperation. CRONIMET expressed readiness to prepare a technical proposal for ferroalloy production, explore opportunities to supply rhenium raw materials and consider joint initiatives in metals processing.

The proposed cooperation is part of TMK's efforts to expand the deep processing of critical minerals, develop domestic production of higher-value-added goods and strengthen Uzbekistan's position in global value chains.

CRONIMET Holding GmbH is a Germany-based international group specializing in the trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap, ferroalloys and other metal-bearing materials. The company operates a global network of production, processing and trading facilities, supplying raw materials and metal products to industrial customers worldwide. Its activities include the recovery and processing of metal-bearing materials, supporting resource efficiency and the recycling of valuable metals.