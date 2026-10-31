'Sent 3 Letters To Rahul Gandhi Now, You Are Last Hope': CTI Urges INDIA Bloc To Postpone 'Delhi Chalo' March

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday wrote to INDIA Bloc leaders, including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, urging them to reconsider the decision to hold a rally on November 1 in the national Capital.

The traders' body urged the leaders to postpone the INDIA Bloc's 'Delhi Chalo' march until after Diwali, citing over Rs 10,000 crore of expected loss across 20 markets in the national Capital.

They also mentioned that the massive rally, which is expected to draw 10 lakh people on November 1, could lead to a gridlock, "akin to a lockdown", due to lack of parking for 15,000–20,000 vehicles.

"We have already sent three letters to Rahul Gandhi with our request; now, you are our last hope," the CTI said in the letter.

In the letter, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal stated, "We are not opposing the rally; we are making a heartfelt plea to protect our livelihoods during the peak Diwali season. Dhanteras falls on November 6, and Diwali is on November 8. November 1 is the absolute peak day for preparations."

"If 10 lakh people and 15,000–20,000 vehicles descend upon central Delhi on November 1, the daily business turnover of Rs 10,000–12,000 crore across 20 historic markets will come to a complete standstill," he claimed.

The CTI said that even if these vehicles were parked along JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ajmeri Gate, Chandni Chowk Road, and the areas surrounding these major markets, the available space would still fall short. "This could lead to a complete gridlock and conditions resembling a lockdown in Central and Old Delhi," the letter read.

It mentioned that there are 20 historic wholesale and retail markets within a 5 km radius, some as old as 300 years, that supply goods across India.

The markets include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazar, Janpath, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Naya Bazar, Lajpat Rai Market, Chawri Bazar, Kinari Bazar, Dariba Kalan, Ballimaran, Fatehpuri, Tilak Bazar, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Nabi Karim, Gaffar Market, Ajmeri Gate-Paharganj, and Daryaganj.

"Every day, 5,000 trucks and tempos arrive at these markets from 56 industrial areas-including Narela, Bawana, Okhla, Mayapuri, Mundka, Udyog Nagar, and Mangolpuri. From here, 3,000 trucks depart daily, transporting goods to 25 cities across the NCR (such as Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Panipat) as well as to states throughout the country," the traders' body said.

It further asserted that the impact will begin as early as October 31.

"Starting from the afternoon of October 31, buses and vehicles may begin arriving at Delhi's borders, Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, and Badarpur. By evening, barricades could be set up along Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. Transporters are already refusing to dispatch vehicles from October 31. Therefore, the impact will not begin on November 1, but rather on October 31," the CTI said.

It mentioned that earlier, during a similar protest march on October 10 at Jantar Mantar, 5,000-7,000 people arrived, which led to a gridlock of 8 hours in central Delhi. "Now, 10 lakh people are expected to arrive," it said.

Listing its demand, the CTI said that the rally should be postponed until after Diwali to November 10 or 11, to ensure that business activities during Dhanteras and Diwali remain uninterrupted.

"If the rally must take place, it should be moved from Ramlila Maidan to Burari Maidan, which has parking space for 15,000 vehicles," the traders' body said.

"These 20 markets are not merely marketplaces; they are the heartbeat of Delhi. They generate a daily turnover of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 crore, and Dhanteras falls on November 6. Traders are deeply concerned: If a lockdown-like gridlock occurs in central Delhi on October 31 and November 1, how will the goods required for Dhanteras be transported in and out? We had appealed to Rahul Gandhi as well, but he declined. Now, you are our last hope," Goyal said.