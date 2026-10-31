Bollywood Mourns The Untimely Passing Of Renowned Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta

Industry Mourns the Loss of Sanjay Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has left the film industry shocked, with several celebrities, including actors Kajol and Raveena Tandon and filmmaker Kunal Kohli, mourning his death and paying heartfelt tributes on social media. Following the news of Gupta's demise, several members of the film fraternity took to their respective social media handles to express grief and extend condolences to his family.

Celebrity Tributes and Remembrances

Actor Kajol shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing sorrow over the filmmaker's untimely death and extending support to his bereaved family. "Heartbreaking to hear this. Sending love and immense strength to the family to get through this loss. Rest in peace," she posted.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also expressed shock over the news, recalling his interactions with Gupta and sharing memories of their association at an awards show. "Don't know how to process this news. #SanjayGupta RIP. Chatted with him little over a month ago. We were both on an awards show jury couple of years ago - we were equally quick to have an argument and a laugh about it later. You had many more films and many years to go. Prayers and strength to the family," he wrote.

Actor Raveena Tandon also mourned the filmmaker's demise, expressing shock over his untimely passing. "Shocked to hear the shocking news of the untimely passing of dear Gups. Really really saddened," she wrote on Instagram.

Career and Legacy

Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as 'Kaante' and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', passed away on Saturday at the age of 57. Confirming the news of his demise, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told ANI that Gupta died on Saturday after sustaining a head injury at his residence. Ashoke Pandit also shared the news on his Instagram account, remembering Gupta as a passionate filmmaker. In a post, Pandit wrote, "It's really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona and a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family and dear ones. Om Shaanti."

Sanjay Gupta was quite active on social media, particularly on X, where he frequently shared his opinions on various issues concerning the film industry. On the professional front, his last directorial venture was The Miranda Brothers, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri, which was released in 2024. As a producer, he also came up with 'Visfot', featuring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Before that, he directed Mumbai Saga (2021), starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

However, Gupta was widely recognised for directing crime dramas such as 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Kaante', which established his presence in the crime thriller genre. His other directorial ventures included 'Kaabil' and 'Shootout at Wadala'.Known for his work in action and crime-based films, Gupta made a significant contribution to Hindi cinema through his distinctive storytelling and films centred on crime, action and drama. Further details regarding his demise are awaited.

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