Joramco to Welcome First Batch of Condor Aircraft Under Five-Year Agreement
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is set to welcome the first batch of Condor aircraft next week for winter season maintenance under the five-year agreement with the German airline. The first Airbus A330neo will arrive at Joramco as part of this agreement, marking the start of the maintenance operations for Condor at the facility for the first time.
Signed earlier this year, the five-year agreement covers base maintenance checks for Condor’s Airbus fleet, including the A320ceo, A320neo, and A330neo. The partnership reinforces Joramco’s position as a trusted global MRO provider, supporting airlines with high-quality maintenance services and internationally recognized standards.
Commenting on the partnership, Jeff Wilkinson, CEO of DAE Engineering, said: “We are pleased to welcome Condor to Joramco and to commence this important partnership as the first aircraft arrive next week. The addition of the A330neo to our maintenance operations marks another significant milestone in expanding our capabilities and supporting our customers’ evolving fleet requirements. This five-year agreement reflects the confidence Condor has placed in Joramco’s expertise, and we look forward to building a strong and lasting partnership.”
Bernd Bechtel, Director Maintenance Economics & Strategy of Condor Airlines, said: “We are pleased to begin our cooperation with Joramco under this five-year agreement. Working with an experienced maintenance partner is an important part of supporting our fleet and our technical operations. We look forward to a close collaboration, beginning with the first A330neo, and to developing our partnership over the coming years.”
Signed earlier this year, the five-year agreement covers base maintenance checks for Condor’s Airbus fleet, including the A320ceo, A320neo, and A330neo. The partnership reinforces Joramco’s position as a trusted global MRO provider, supporting airlines with high-quality maintenance services and internationally recognized standards.
Commenting on the partnership, Jeff Wilkinson, CEO of DAE Engineering, said: “We are pleased to welcome Condor to Joramco and to commence this important partnership as the first aircraft arrive next week. The addition of the A330neo to our maintenance operations marks another significant milestone in expanding our capabilities and supporting our customers’ evolving fleet requirements. This five-year agreement reflects the confidence Condor has placed in Joramco’s expertise, and we look forward to building a strong and lasting partnership.”
Bernd Bechtel, Director Maintenance Economics & Strategy of Condor Airlines, said: “We are pleased to begin our cooperation with Joramco under this five-year agreement. Working with an experienced maintenance partner is an important part of supporting our fleet and our technical operations. We look forward to a close collaboration, beginning with the first A330neo, and to developing our partnership over the coming years.”
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