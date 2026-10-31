Israeli Attacks Kill Two More Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) One Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza early Saturday, and a second person succumbed to injuries from an earlier attack, medical sources told a news agency. The deaths add to a mounting toll under a ceasefire that has nominally held since October 2025 but that Israeli forces continue to violate.
A medical source at Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza identified the dead man as Diaa Abu al-Rous, killed in a strike north of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Witnesses said an Israeli drone hit the area near an electricity company’s headquarters.
In a separate case, Arafat al-Arair died of critical wounds he suffered several days earlier, when an Israeli strike hit a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood southwest of Gaza City. A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City confirmed his death.
Shelling hits multiple areas
Local sources said Israeli military vehicles and artillery pounded several parts of the Strip, including eastern Beit Lahia in the north, Gaza City, Khan Younis in the south and Deir al-Balah in the center.
Israeli warships also shelled the Gaza City coastline and raked the shore with machine-gun fire. In eastern Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily on homes near the al-Sanafour intersection.
In Khan Younis, local sources said Israeli vehicles fired on tents housing displaced Palestinians in the al-Iqlimi and Bir 19 areas south of the city. Gunfire struck several tents, but no injuries were reported.
Ceasefire toll tops 1,500
As of Thursday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israeli violations of the truce had killed 1,574 Palestinians and wounded 5,687.
Since October 2023, the ministry says, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000. According to the figures provided, the war has also destroyed roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure.
A medical source at Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza identified the dead man as Diaa Abu al-Rous, killed in a strike north of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Witnesses said an Israeli drone hit the area near an electricity company’s headquarters.
In a separate case, Arafat al-Arair died of critical wounds he suffered several days earlier, when an Israeli strike hit a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood southwest of Gaza City. A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City confirmed his death.
Shelling hits multiple areas
Local sources said Israeli military vehicles and artillery pounded several parts of the Strip, including eastern Beit Lahia in the north, Gaza City, Khan Younis in the south and Deir al-Balah in the center.
Israeli warships also shelled the Gaza City coastline and raked the shore with machine-gun fire. In eastern Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily on homes near the al-Sanafour intersection.
In Khan Younis, local sources said Israeli vehicles fired on tents housing displaced Palestinians in the al-Iqlimi and Bir 19 areas south of the city. Gunfire struck several tents, but no injuries were reported.
Ceasefire toll tops 1,500
As of Thursday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israeli violations of the truce had killed 1,574 Palestinians and wounded 5,687.
Since October 2023, the ministry says, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000. According to the figures provided, the war has also destroyed roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment