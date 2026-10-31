Kazakhstan Establishes Diplomatic Relations With All UN Member States

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with all United Nations member states following the signing of a joint communiqué with Naoero, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The document was signed by Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Kairat Umarov, and Naoero's Permanent Representative to the UN, Lara Erab Daniel.

"Naoero has become the 195th country in the world with which Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations. Thus, Kazakhstan has completed the process of establishing diplomatic relations with all UN Member States, marking an important milestone in the history of Kazakhstan's diplomacy", the ministry said.

The communiqué provides a basis for developing bilateral cooperation in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to mutual respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, the equality of states, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

During the meeting, the representatives discussed prospects for political dialogue and the development of trade, economic and humanitarian ties. Potential areas of cooperation include trade, sustainable development, digitalization and human capital development.

The sides also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation within the UN and other multilateral platforms, maintaining regular dialogue on current international issues, and developing partnerships between Kazakhstan and countries in the Pacific region.