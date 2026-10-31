On Sardar Patel's Birth Anniversary, Gujarat CM Joins 'Run For Unity' In Vadodara

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Oct 31 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday joined citizens and students in the 'Run for Unity' organised at Navlakhi Ground in Vadodara district to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026.

The event also saw young participants use the occasion to spread awareness about drug abuse and promote a drug-free society.

Patel was accorded a Guard of Honour accompanied by the Vadodara Police band, when he arrived at the venue.

He then paid floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister, before the gathering joined in the National Anthem.

Following this, the Vadodara City Police Commissioner administered the national unity pledge to the citizens and students present at the event.

The Chief Minister flagged off the 'Run for Unity' and also took part in the run alongside participants.

The event witnessed participation from citizens, public representatives, office-bearers, government officials and employees, yoga volunteers and college students.

Organised under the theme 'Ek Bharat – Shreshtha Bharat', the programme aimed to reinforce the message of national unity and integrity, commemorating the contribution of Sardar Patel, who played a key role in the integration of princely states after Independence.

A prominent feature of this year's event was the participation of young people carrying placards bearing the slogan 'Say No To Drugs, Say Yes To Life'.

Through the campaign, they sought to draw attention to the dangers of substance abuse and encourage people, particularly the youth, to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The participation of students and young people gave the event an additional focus on social awareness, alongside its central message of national unity and patriotism.

The annual observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31 marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India'.

The 'Run for Unity' is organised as part of the celebrations across the country to promote national integration and encourage citizens to uphold the values of unity and collective responsibility.

The Vadodara event brought together people from different sections of society, with the Chief Minister's participation marking the central programme in the city.