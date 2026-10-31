AAP Announces First List of 40 Candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its first list of 40 candidates, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West. The list also includes several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar, and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.

The candidates were finalised at a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting convened at the residence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and other PAC members. Other candidates named by the party include Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga, Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Batala, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran, Sarvan Singh Dhun from Khem Karan, Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar, Karambir Singh Ghuman from Dasuya and Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar.

Following the announcement, Kejriwal extended his wishes to the candidates in a post on X, saying, "Best wishes to all candidates."

AAP Leadership Emphasizes Electoral Responsibility

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also congratulated the candidates announced and urged them to reach out to people and address their concerns. In a post on X, Sisodia said, "Congratulations to all 40 candidates announced by the Aam Aadmi Party for Punjab! This is a responsibility to further strengthen the trust of the people. Go to every home, listen to people's concerns, and put your full strength into advancing Punjab. Bhagwant Mann again, for a prosperous Punjab!"

In the 2022 Assembly polls, the AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress secured 18 seats.

Election Commission Reviews Poll Preparedness

On Wednesday, a delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a district-wise review of poll preparedness for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The ECI delegation comprised Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Director General (IT) Seema Khanna, and Director General (Media) Ashish Goyal.

During the meeting, the delegation held detailed interactions with all 23 District Election Officers, Commissioners of Police, and Senior Superintendents of Police, who delivered comprehensive presentations detailing the status of election readiness in their respective districts. The visiting officials emphasised strict compliance with ECI guidelines, complete transparency in administrative processes, timely execution of pre-poll activities, and robust enforcement measures across the state.

Reassuring the delegation, the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab affirmed that all election-related tasks would be executed diligently and within stipulated timelines, adhering strictly to the instructions of the Election Commission to guarantee free, fair, transparent, and inclusive polls.

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