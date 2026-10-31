Dubai’s Festival of Lights 2026 Shopping Guide: From Festive Fashion to Jewellery, Gifts and More
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Diwali shopping in Dubai is about to get a lot more rewarding. With the Festival of Lights running until 12 November 2026, malls, jewellers, brands and online stores across the city are rolling out festive offers, cashback deals, gifts with purchase and big-prize draws, giving residents and visitors plenty of reasons to shop for gifts, home décor, jewellery and festive outfits.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the festival brings culture, entertainment, dining and shopping together in one citywide celebration.
Audi Diwali Offer
Audi adds a golden touch to the season for car buyers. Customers who buy a new Audi receive a choice of a 10g gold coin or a new iPhone 18 Pro. The offer is valid for the first 50 cars sold, so early buyers have the best chance to claim a festive reward. Terms and conditions apply.
Duration: Now until 1 November 2026
Where: Al Nabooda Automobiles LLC, Sheikh Zayed Road
Offer: A 10g gold coin or a new iPhone 18 Pro with a new Audi, valid for the first 50 cars sold
For more information, visit
Amit Care Services Diwali Bonanza
Amit Care Services is offering three lucky customers a gold coin each during its Diwali Bonanza. Customers who use Amit Care services during the festival and make a minimum purchase of AED 200 in a single transaction receive one raffle entry. Each of the three winners takes home a gold coin worth AED 1,035. The draw takes place on 6 November.
Duration: Now until 5 November 2026 (draw on 6 November 2026)
Where: City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall and Silicon Central
How to enter: Spend AED 200 or more in a single transaction to receive one raffle entry
Prize: Three gold coins, each worth AED 1,035
For more information, visit
noon Diwali Store
For festive shopping from the sofa, noon's Diwali store brings everything for the season together in one place online, so shoppers can find essentials without leaving home.
Duration: Now until 12 November 2026
Where: Online at noon
For more information, visit
Meralda Jewels Diwali Offers
Combining traditional influences with contemporary design, Meralda Jewels offers a range of gold, diamond and gemstone jewellery for different styles and occasions. This Diwali, shoppers can make their next jewellery purchase even more rewarding, with the chance to win a diamond necklace through the brand’s festive offers.
Every purchase of AED 2,500 earns one raffle voucher, while purchases above AED 4,999 come with free gold coins. Shoppers can also benefit from minimum making charges and 0% deduction on 22K old gold exchange, offering added value for those looking to update their jewellery collection or choose a special piece for the festive season.
Duration: Now until 10 November 2026
Where: Meralda Jewels stores
How to enter: Receive one raffle voucher for every AED 2,500 spent
Prize: A diamond necklace
For more information, visit
Diwali Retail Promotions
From gifts for loved ones and festive outfits to fresh touches for the home, stores across Dubai are marking the Festival of Lights with sales, discounts and special offers. Shoppers can look forward to festive deals at popular retailers including Damas, Next, American Eagle Outfitters, COS, Foot Lockers and Daniel Wellington, among many others. With offers available at participating stores across the city, there’s plenty of opportunity to tick off the festive shopping list while enjoying the celebrations across Dubai.
Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
Where: Participating retail stores across Dubai
For more information, visit
IKEA Festival of Lights Range
IKEA brings the glow of Diwali home with a dedicated Festival of Lights range, available online and at its Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza stores. Shoppers can also enjoy discounts of 25% to 50% on selected items, making it an easy place to find festive pieces to dress the home for the celebrations.
Duration: Now until 10 November 2026
Where: Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza and online
For more information, visit
Aura Diwali Rewards
Shopping and dining across Dubai can come with extra perks through Aura Gift Gather Glow Rewards, giving members more ways to enjoy their favourite Alshaya brands while earning rewards along the way. Members can earn up to 10X Aura Points on qualifying purchases, with every two qualifying purchases unlocking a new gift. Rewards range from a Starbucks seasonal latte or Pinkberry frozen yoghurt to the limited-edition Shake Shack Butter Chicken Burger, with more surprises waiting to be unlocked. The more members shop or dine, the more rewards they can enjoy throughout the promotion.
Duration: Now until 8 November 2026
Where: Participating Alshaya stores across Dubai
Offer: Up to 10X Aura Points, with a new gift unlocked after every two qualifying purchases
For more information, visit
Lulu Diwali Promotion
Lulu Hypermarkets and Supermarkets are bringing festive shopping to life with Lulu Wali Diwali, offering special discounts across Diwali essentials, including sweets, chocolates, traditional fashion, gifts, diyas and festive decorations. Shoppers can also enjoy the chance to win back the value of their chopping trolley, with 10,000 free trolleys up for grabs. Additional highlights include men’s ethnic wear sets, jewellery gift sets and Diwali Thalis that are available until 8 November.
Duration: 1 to 12 November 2026
Where: Lulu Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
For more information, visit
Bloomingdale's Diwali Edit
Bloomingdale's celebrates the Festival of Lights with elegance and flair. Its Diwali edit brings together an exquisitely curated selection of home décor, thoughtful gifting, fine jewellery and occasionwear, with each piece blending modern glamour and timeless heritage. Whether hosting, gifting or dressing for the season, shoppers will find refined styles to elevate every special moment.
Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
Where: Bloomingdale's, The Dubai Mall
For more information, visit
Arrow
Arrow brings polish to the Diwali wardrobe with buy-more-save-more offers on its menswear. Known for crisp shirts and smart wardrobe staples, the brand is a go-to for family gatherings, celebrations and special occasions, and the offers make it easy to stock up on outfits for Diwali and beyond.
Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
Where: Bur Juman
Offer: Buy 2 Get 1 Free and Buy 1 Get 1 Free
For more information, visit
Being Human
Founded by Salman Khan, Being Human is a fashion label for men and women with a philanthropic heart, with a portion of each purchase supporting education and healthcare initiatives. This Diwali, the brand adds extra value to the season with special offers, giving shoppers a chance to pick up relaxed, easy-to-wear looks for family get-togethers and everyday wear.
Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
Where: City Centre Deira
Offer: Buy 2 Get 1 Free and Buy 1 Get 1 Free
For more information, visit
Color Plus
Known for quality fabrics and vibrant colours, Color Plus joins the Diwali shopping season with special offers on its smart casual menswear, from shirts and chinos to blazers. It is an easy way to refresh the wardrobe for Diwali gatherings and celebrations.
Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
Where: Bur Juman
Offer: Buy 2 Get 1 Free and Buy 1 Get 1 Free
For more information, visit
With cashback, gold coins, festive collections and citywide deals at malls, jewellers, brands and online stores, Festival of Lights in Dubai 2026 makes it easy to celebrate Diwali in style. Whether the plan is gifts for loved ones, a refresh for the home, a festive outfit or a little something for oneself, shoppers can look forward to more ways to save, win and be rewarded across the city.
For more information on Festival of Lights in Dubai 2026 and the latest Diwali promotions across the city, visit or follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the festival brings culture, entertainment, dining and shopping together in one citywide celebration.
Audi Diwali Offer
Audi adds a golden touch to the season for car buyers. Customers who buy a new Audi receive a choice of a 10g gold coin or a new iPhone 18 Pro. The offer is valid for the first 50 cars sold, so early buyers have the best chance to claim a festive reward. Terms and conditions apply.
Duration: Now until 1 November 2026
Where: Al Nabooda Automobiles LLC, Sheikh Zayed Road
Offer: A 10g gold coin or a new iPhone 18 Pro with a new Audi, valid for the first 50 cars sold
For more information, visit
Amit Care Services Diwali Bonanza
Amit Care Services is offering three lucky customers a gold coin each during its Diwali Bonanza. Customers who use Amit Care services during the festival and make a minimum purchase of AED 200 in a single transaction receive one raffle entry. Each of the three winners takes home a gold coin worth AED 1,035. The draw takes place on 6 November.
Duration: Now until 5 November 2026 (draw on 6 November 2026)
Where: City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall and Silicon Central
How to enter: Spend AED 200 or more in a single transaction to receive one raffle entry
Prize: Three gold coins, each worth AED 1,035
For more information, visit
noon Diwali Store
For festive shopping from the sofa, noon's Diwali store brings everything for the season together in one place online, so shoppers can find essentials without leaving home.
Duration: Now until 12 November 2026
Where: Online at noon
For more information, visit
Meralda Jewels Diwali Offers
Combining traditional influences with contemporary design, Meralda Jewels offers a range of gold, diamond and gemstone jewellery for different styles and occasions. This Diwali, shoppers can make their next jewellery purchase even more rewarding, with the chance to win a diamond necklace through the brand’s festive offers.
Every purchase of AED 2,500 earns one raffle voucher, while purchases above AED 4,999 come with free gold coins. Shoppers can also benefit from minimum making charges and 0% deduction on 22K old gold exchange, offering added value for those looking to update their jewellery collection or choose a special piece for the festive season.
Duration: Now until 10 November 2026
Where: Meralda Jewels stores
How to enter: Receive one raffle voucher for every AED 2,500 spent
Prize: A diamond necklace
For more information, visit
Diwali Retail Promotions
From gifts for loved ones and festive outfits to fresh touches for the home, stores across Dubai are marking the Festival of Lights with sales, discounts and special offers. Shoppers can look forward to festive deals at popular retailers including Damas, Next, American Eagle Outfitters, COS, Foot Lockers and Daniel Wellington, among many others. With offers available at participating stores across the city, there’s plenty of opportunity to tick off the festive shopping list while enjoying the celebrations across Dubai.
Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
Where: Participating retail stores across Dubai
For more information, visit
IKEA Festival of Lights Range
IKEA brings the glow of Diwali home with a dedicated Festival of Lights range, available online and at its Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza stores. Shoppers can also enjoy discounts of 25% to 50% on selected items, making it an easy place to find festive pieces to dress the home for the celebrations.
Duration: Now until 10 November 2026
Where: Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza and online
For more information, visit
Aura Diwali Rewards
Shopping and dining across Dubai can come with extra perks through Aura Gift Gather Glow Rewards, giving members more ways to enjoy their favourite Alshaya brands while earning rewards along the way. Members can earn up to 10X Aura Points on qualifying purchases, with every two qualifying purchases unlocking a new gift. Rewards range from a Starbucks seasonal latte or Pinkberry frozen yoghurt to the limited-edition Shake Shack Butter Chicken Burger, with more surprises waiting to be unlocked. The more members shop or dine, the more rewards they can enjoy throughout the promotion.
Duration: Now until 8 November 2026
Where: Participating Alshaya stores across Dubai
Offer: Up to 10X Aura Points, with a new gift unlocked after every two qualifying purchases
For more information, visit
Lulu Diwali Promotion
Lulu Hypermarkets and Supermarkets are bringing festive shopping to life with Lulu Wali Diwali, offering special discounts across Diwali essentials, including sweets, chocolates, traditional fashion, gifts, diyas and festive decorations. Shoppers can also enjoy the chance to win back the value of their chopping trolley, with 10,000 free trolleys up for grabs. Additional highlights include men’s ethnic wear sets, jewellery gift sets and Diwali Thalis that are available until 8 November.
Duration: 1 to 12 November 2026
Where: Lulu Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
For more information, visit
Bloomingdale's Diwali Edit
Bloomingdale's celebrates the Festival of Lights with elegance and flair. Its Diwali edit brings together an exquisitely curated selection of home décor, thoughtful gifting, fine jewellery and occasionwear, with each piece blending modern glamour and timeless heritage. Whether hosting, gifting or dressing for the season, shoppers will find refined styles to elevate every special moment.
Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
Where: Bloomingdale's, The Dubai Mall
For more information, visit
Arrow
Arrow brings polish to the Diwali wardrobe with buy-more-save-more offers on its menswear. Known for crisp shirts and smart wardrobe staples, the brand is a go-to for family gatherings, celebrations and special occasions, and the offers make it easy to stock up on outfits for Diwali and beyond.
Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
Where: Bur Juman
Offer: Buy 2 Get 1 Free and Buy 1 Get 1 Free
For more information, visit
Being Human
Founded by Salman Khan, Being Human is a fashion label for men and women with a philanthropic heart, with a portion of each purchase supporting education and healthcare initiatives. This Diwali, the brand adds extra value to the season with special offers, giving shoppers a chance to pick up relaxed, easy-to-wear looks for family get-togethers and everyday wear.
Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
Where: City Centre Deira
Offer: Buy 2 Get 1 Free and Buy 1 Get 1 Free
For more information, visit
Color Plus
Known for quality fabrics and vibrant colours, Color Plus joins the Diwali shopping season with special offers on its smart casual menswear, from shirts and chinos to blazers. It is an easy way to refresh the wardrobe for Diwali gatherings and celebrations.
Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
Where: Bur Juman
Offer: Buy 2 Get 1 Free and Buy 1 Get 1 Free
For more information, visit
With cashback, gold coins, festive collections and citywide deals at malls, jewellers, brands and online stores, Festival of Lights in Dubai 2026 makes it easy to celebrate Diwali in style. Whether the plan is gifts for loved ones, a refresh for the home, a festive outfit or a little something for oneself, shoppers can look forward to more ways to save, win and be rewarded across the city.
For more information on Festival of Lights in Dubai 2026 and the latest Diwali promotions across the city, visit or follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.
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