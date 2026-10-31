Scapia launches Villas & Homes with over 2 lakh properties across India and overseas
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : Scapia, India's travel-first fintech platform, today announced the launch of Scapia Villas & Homes, offering over 2 lakh villas, homestays, apartments and cottages across India and international destinations through the Scapia app.
As Indian travellers increasingly look beyond hotels for more space, privacy and flexibility, villas and private homes are becoming an attractive option for family holidays and group and solo getaways for young travellers . With Villas & Homes, Scapia aims to make these stays easier to discover for specific needs and book with confidence, introducing Scapia Assist for personalised support and the Scapia Promise to ensure travellers get what they were promised and booked. Travellers can also earn and redeem Scapia Coins on their bookings.
Anil Goteti, Founder & CEO, Scapia, said, "Where people stay is becoming as important as where they travel. Indian travellers increasingly want more space, amenities that suit their needs and the flexibility to holiday their way. Villas and homestays are meeting these preferences, creating a huge opportunity in India and beyond. With Scapia Villas & Homes, we want to make discovering and booking these properties, whether in India or abroad, as easy and reliable as booking a hotel."
Rathinamurthy R, Head of Travel, Scapia, said, "Alternative stays are seeing strong growth as Indian travellers explore more options for their holidays. Villas and homestays are becoming increasingly popular for family holidays, group trips and leisure getaways. With demand picking up across domestic and international destinations, we see significant potential for this segment to grow in the coming years."
Search and booking patterns on Scapia show strong interest in leisure destinations and longer stays. The share of searches for leisure destinations is nearly 50% higher for Villas & Homes than for hotels. The average length of stay is also around 20% higher, while weekend bookings account for a larger share compared to hotels.
In India, Goa, Udaipur, Ooty, Coorg, Puducherry and Munnar are among the most searched destinations for Villas & Homes, along with Mumbai and Bengaluru. Internationally, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Krabi, Phu Quoc and Langkawi are among the most searched destinations.
What Scapia Villas & Homes offers
●Curated, highly rated properties: A curated selection of villas, homestays, apartments and cottages, with detailed information on amenities, available spaces, hosts, house rules and nearby attractions to help travellers find a property that suits their needs.
●Scapia Assist: Dedicated assistance before & during booking a stay, including help with property selection, amenities, special requests and coordination with hosts.
●The Scapia Promise: Travellers are assured that the property they book will match what is promised. If an issue arises, Scapia works directly with the property to resolve it, aiming to resolve most customer queries within one hour of being reported. Eligible cases may receive compensation of up to 150% of the booking value, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
●Travel rewards: Eligible Scapia co-branded credit cardholders earn 20% back as Scapia Coins on Villas & Homes bookings. Travellers can also redeem accumulated Scapia Coins towards their stays.
With Villas & Homes, Scapia expands its Stays offering beyond hotels, giving travellers more choice in where and how they holiday. The launch further strengthens Scapia's travel and payments platform, bringing together everyday spending, travel rewards, bookings and experiences in one place.
Scapia Villas & Homes is available under the Stays section on the Scapia app.
Over the past two years, Scapia has expanded its offerings with the launch of Scapia Experiences, Scapia Store and the add on card feature. In 2026, the company further strengthened its payments offering with Scapia Pay, biometric authentication for UPI payments and credit card bill payments, alongside new travel features and airport privileges.
As Indian travellers increasingly look beyond hotels for more space, privacy and flexibility, villas and private homes are becoming an attractive option for family holidays and group and solo getaways for young travellers . With Villas & Homes, Scapia aims to make these stays easier to discover for specific needs and book with confidence, introducing Scapia Assist for personalised support and the Scapia Promise to ensure travellers get what they were promised and booked. Travellers can also earn and redeem Scapia Coins on their bookings.
Anil Goteti, Founder & CEO, Scapia, said, "Where people stay is becoming as important as where they travel. Indian travellers increasingly want more space, amenities that suit their needs and the flexibility to holiday their way. Villas and homestays are meeting these preferences, creating a huge opportunity in India and beyond. With Scapia Villas & Homes, we want to make discovering and booking these properties, whether in India or abroad, as easy and reliable as booking a hotel."
Rathinamurthy R, Head of Travel, Scapia, said, "Alternative stays are seeing strong growth as Indian travellers explore more options for their holidays. Villas and homestays are becoming increasingly popular for family holidays, group trips and leisure getaways. With demand picking up across domestic and international destinations, we see significant potential for this segment to grow in the coming years."
Search and booking patterns on Scapia show strong interest in leisure destinations and longer stays. The share of searches for leisure destinations is nearly 50% higher for Villas & Homes than for hotels. The average length of stay is also around 20% higher, while weekend bookings account for a larger share compared to hotels.
In India, Goa, Udaipur, Ooty, Coorg, Puducherry and Munnar are among the most searched destinations for Villas & Homes, along with Mumbai and Bengaluru. Internationally, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Krabi, Phu Quoc and Langkawi are among the most searched destinations.
What Scapia Villas & Homes offers
●Curated, highly rated properties: A curated selection of villas, homestays, apartments and cottages, with detailed information on amenities, available spaces, hosts, house rules and nearby attractions to help travellers find a property that suits their needs.
●Scapia Assist: Dedicated assistance before & during booking a stay, including help with property selection, amenities, special requests and coordination with hosts.
●The Scapia Promise: Travellers are assured that the property they book will match what is promised. If an issue arises, Scapia works directly with the property to resolve it, aiming to resolve most customer queries within one hour of being reported. Eligible cases may receive compensation of up to 150% of the booking value, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
●Travel rewards: Eligible Scapia co-branded credit cardholders earn 20% back as Scapia Coins on Villas & Homes bookings. Travellers can also redeem accumulated Scapia Coins towards their stays.
With Villas & Homes, Scapia expands its Stays offering beyond hotels, giving travellers more choice in where and how they holiday. The launch further strengthens Scapia's travel and payments platform, bringing together everyday spending, travel rewards, bookings and experiences in one place.
Scapia Villas & Homes is available under the Stays section on the Scapia app.
Over the past two years, Scapia has expanded its offerings with the launch of Scapia Experiences, Scapia Store and the add on card feature. In 2026, the company further strengthened its payments offering with Scapia Pay, biometric authentication for UPI payments and credit card bill payments, alongside new travel features and airport privileges.
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