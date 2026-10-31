Sandstorm Comics and The Little Things Bring New Shop-In-Shop Experience to Abu Dhabi’s Homegrown Comics Studio
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Sandstorm Comics, Abu Dhabi's first dedicated comic book studio, has partnered with The Little Things, a pop-culture lifestyle brand, to launch a new shop-in-shop retail experience.
At the dedicated The Little Things retail space within Sandstorm's Yas Island studio, visitors will be able to explore Sandstorm's manga, comics and children's books alongside a premium range of anime figures, video games, trading cards and exclusive merchandise from leading global brands, creating a one-stop destination for fans of comics, manga, anime, gaming and pop culture.
This new destination for creators, collectors and fans combines original comic book content with premium collectibles to encourage discovery, creativity and community, supporting Sandstorm's wider mission to grow the region's comic book and creative industries.
Mo Abedin, Editor-in-Chief of Sandstorm Comics, said: "Together with The Little Things, we're creating a space that celebrates creativity and pop culture while giving audiences the opportunity to connect with characters and stories that resonate with them. This partnership reflects Sandstorm’s commitment to growing the comic book ecosystem in the region, as we continue to cultivate community, empower local creators and nurture emerging talent."
By combining retail, original content and community, the partnership creates new ways for audiences to discover local creators while experiencing some of the world's most recognisable pop culture brands. It also reflects Abu Dhabi's growing role as a hub for creative industries and cultural innovation.
Hassan Tamimi, CEO of The Little Things, added: "We're excited about this opportunity with Sandstorm Comics because it brings together a community that shares our passion for creativity, storytelling, and imagination. At The Little Things, our mission is to unlock worlds you've never seen, and we believe that starts by supporting the artists, creators, and fans who bring those worlds to life. We hope this space inspires creativity, celebrates local talent, and gives our community a place to discover something new."
The new shop-in-shop experience is now open to visitors [OK1.1]at Sandstorm Comics' Yas Island studio.
For more information, visit @sandstormcomics.
At the dedicated The Little Things retail space within Sandstorm's Yas Island studio, visitors will be able to explore Sandstorm's manga, comics and children's books alongside a premium range of anime figures, video games, trading cards and exclusive merchandise from leading global brands, creating a one-stop destination for fans of comics, manga, anime, gaming and pop culture.
This new destination for creators, collectors and fans combines original comic book content with premium collectibles to encourage discovery, creativity and community, supporting Sandstorm's wider mission to grow the region's comic book and creative industries.
Mo Abedin, Editor-in-Chief of Sandstorm Comics, said: "Together with The Little Things, we're creating a space that celebrates creativity and pop culture while giving audiences the opportunity to connect with characters and stories that resonate with them. This partnership reflects Sandstorm’s commitment to growing the comic book ecosystem in the region, as we continue to cultivate community, empower local creators and nurture emerging talent."
By combining retail, original content and community, the partnership creates new ways for audiences to discover local creators while experiencing some of the world's most recognisable pop culture brands. It also reflects Abu Dhabi's growing role as a hub for creative industries and cultural innovation.
Hassan Tamimi, CEO of The Little Things, added: "We're excited about this opportunity with Sandstorm Comics because it brings together a community that shares our passion for creativity, storytelling, and imagination. At The Little Things, our mission is to unlock worlds you've never seen, and we believe that starts by supporting the artists, creators, and fans who bring those worlds to life. We hope this space inspires creativity, celebrates local talent, and gives our community a place to discover something new."
The new shop-in-shop experience is now open to visitors [OK1.1]at Sandstorm Comics' Yas Island studio.
For more information, visit @sandstormcomics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment