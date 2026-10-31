Those Who Consider Jinnah As Their Ideal, How Will They Accept 'Iron Man' Patel: CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 31 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on National Unity Day on Saturday said that those who consider former Governor-General of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah as their ideal could never accept Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, adding that only those with nationalism in their hearts could truly be followers of the 'Iron Man of India'.

Addressing a programme on the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said, "Today is National Unity Day, marking the 151st birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, every Indian has been called upon to join in taking the National Unity Day pledge."

"I appeal to all of you to repeat this pledge with me. After repeating it, we should also make it a part of our lives," he said.

Paying tribute to Sardar Patel, the Chief Minister said, "Today marks the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 'Iron Man of India' and a staunch nationalist leader. On this occasion, while paying tribute to the memories of this great architect of Bharat, I offer my humble homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh."

He said that National Unity Day has been celebrated across the country since 2014, with several programmes organised to mark the occasion.

He added that extensive programmes were held last year to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister also said that no youth in Uttar Pradesh would remain unemployed, adding that the state government was systematically advancing programmes for skill development and employment.

"We are going to launch one such initiative shortly," CM Yogi said. Referring to Patel's life and legacy, Adityanath said that one of India's greatest sons was born in a small village in Gujarat.

He also referred to the Statue of Unity, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had played a key role in creating the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel. "That statue represents his larger-than-life personality," he said.

The Chief Minister also recalled Patel's role in the integration of princely states and referred to the events surrounding the accession of Hyderabad to India. He said that the vision of 'one Constitution and one flag' for the country had been strengthened by leaders such as Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

"When national unity is in danger, we are divided in the name of caste, region and language. This makes us weak and weakens society," he said.

"Those who consider Jinnah as their ideal, how will they accept Iron Man Patel? Only those who have nationalism in their hearts can be followers of the Iron Man," CM Yogi said.