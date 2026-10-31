Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms To Lash Bihar Red Alert For Sitamarhi, Madhubani

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is likely to affect several parts of Bihar on Saturday under the influence of a weather system originating in the Bay of Bengal, according to the Meteorological Department.

The Patna Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Bhojpur, Saran, Siwan, West Champaran, East Champaran, Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Khagaria, Munger, Banka, Bhagalpur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, and Jamui, warning of thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph.

Orange alert has also been issued for Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas and Aurangabad districts. A red alert has been issued for Sitamarhi and Madhubani, where the impact of the weather system is expected to be more severe.

Intermittent rainfall over the past two to three days has already disrupted normal life in several parts of the state. The department has forecast strong winds, lightning and further rainfall across many districts, urging people to remain cautious and take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms.

Residents have been advised to avoid open areas and stay away from trees during lightning and strong winds. The department has also urged people not to pay attention to rumours and to follow official weather updates.

The latest advisory has also raised concerns among farmers. The Meteorological Department has advised them to drain excess water from agricultural fields and move harvested or mature crops to safe storage to minimise losses.

Continuous rainfall has reportedly flattened standing paddy crops in several areas.

Farmers are concerned that strong winds and rain have caused grain-laden paddy stalks to bend and collapse, threatening their harvest and causing financial distress.

The rainfall has also brought down temperatures by around 5-7 degrees Celsius in several parts of Bihar, resulting in cooler conditions and light morning fog.

Authorities have urged residents, particularly those in districts covered by weather alerts, to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories.