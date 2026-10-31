'People Stopped Giving Me Work': When Sanjay Gupta Revealed Being Out Of Work For 3 Years After Fallout With Sanjay Dutt

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for helming several action and crime dramas in Bollywood, passed away on October 30, 2026, at the age of 57. Reports indicate that Gupta suffered a head injury from an accidental fall at his Mumbai residence. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the industry, prompting reflections on his impactful career and the personal struggles he candidly shared.

His passing brings into focus a challenging period in his career when he revealed being out of work for three years following a significant fallout with actor Sanjay Dutt. Gupta had candidly shared how this rift profoundly impacted his professional life.

A Stalled Career and Three Years Out of Work

During an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Gupta recounted the deeply difficult phase after his strained relationship with Sanjay Dutt. He specifically highlighted a period where he was out of work for a continuous stretch of 3 years.

“I think what went wrong were the people around us. There were people around us who tried to create too many misunderstandings. We didn't speak to each other for four years. But we never spoke ill about each other,"

He added,“People had stopped taking my calls because they were saying that Sanjay Dutt has said 'don't work with him', which Sanjay never said.

Reconciliation and Moving Forward

The two industry figures eventually reconciled at actor Amitabh Bachchan's 70th birthday party, an event that marked a significant turning point in their relationship. Gupta recalled an emotional reunion, where they hugged and cried, instantly mending their relationship and ending the four-year estrangement.

"I took a stand. I said we won't do two things. We won't drink together and we won't work together. Now both of us are hungry, desperately searching for the right script."

A Legacy of Action-Packed Cinema

Before his untimely demise, Sanjay Gupta had established himself as a prominent voice in Bollywood, particularly known for his stylish action and crime thrillers. His filmography boasts commercially successful and critically noted films such as Aatish (1994), Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006), the high-octane Shootout series (including Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala), and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil (2017). His journey in the film industry, spanning over three decades, saw him frequently collaborate with Sanjay Dutt in their earlier careers, forming a formidable director-actor duo before their personal rift. Gupta's distinctive visual style and narrative approach left an indelible mark on the genre, influencing many aspiring filmmakers.