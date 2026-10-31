Man Washes Hands Beside Dining Table Despite Nearby Basin, Singapore Restaurant Video Sparks Fury

A video showing a man washing his hands beside his dining table in a Singapore restaurant, despite a washbasin being just a few steps away, has sparked angry reactions online. What has particularly caught people's attention is the apparent lack of concern shown by both the man and the woman sitting with him, even as a restaurant employee steps in to clean up the water spilled on the floor.

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A post shared by DK Signatures by Deanna's Kitchen (@deannaskitchensg)

What the viral restaurant video shows

The video, shared by the restaurant on Instagram, shows the man washing his hands right next to his table while dining with a woman. Instead of using the washbasin located just few steps behind him at the restaurant, he appears to pour water over his hands near where they are eating, allowing it to spill onto the floor.

The woman sitting opposite him does not appear to react to his actions. She continues eating without saying anything, while the man also seems unfazed by the situation.

Restaurant staff member rushes to clean wet floor

The footage also captures a restaurant employee noticing the water on the floor and immediately bringing a mop to clean the area. The staff member gets to work while the two customers continue with their meal.

Neither of the diners appears to show much concern about the mess or the employee having to clean it up. The incident has drawn attention not only because of the man's unusual behaviour but also because of the apparent lack of consideration for the restaurant staff and other customers.

The restaurant later shared the video on its Instagram account with a message reminding customers to use the washing facilities provided on the premises.

Restaurant explains why washing hands at table is a problem

In its caption, the restaurant, DK Signatures, explained that it has a washbasin near the entrance and a toilet at the back. It also provides hand soap and tissues for customers.

The restaurant acknowledged that people eating dishes such as prawn noodles and seafood may need to use their hands while enjoying their food. It said there was nothing wrong with wanting to wash their hands afterwards, but customers should use the facilities provided rather than doing so at their dining tables.

The restaurant also highlighted the practical problems caused by such behaviour. Water dripping onto the floor can make the area unhygienic and create a slipping hazard for both customers and employees.

It further pointed out that restaurant workers are left to clean up such messes, adding that basic consideration for people working to maintain a clean and comfortable dining space is important.

The post ended with a polite request asking customers to take a few steps to the washbasin or toilet instead of washing their hands beside their tables.

Internet users question the customers' behaviour

The video has prompted several reactions, with many users criticising the man's actions and questioning why the woman accompanying him did not appear to object.

One user commented, "The lady not reacting only means it has been a habit and practice." Another questioned whether the man had even apologised to the restaurant employee, calling the behaviour plain rudeness.

Several users also praised the staff member for responding quickly and cleaning the wet floor, while pointing out that someone could easily slip and fall.

"Luckily your staff was alert," one person wrote, while another said that such behaviour should not be hidden because making it public could teach others to be more considerate.

Another user stressed that education and critical thinking were equally important.

While the restaurant's message was directed at customers who may overlook basic dining etiquette, the incident has opened up a wider discussion about public behaviour, hygiene and respect for service staff.