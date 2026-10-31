Sanjay Gupta Dies At 57: From Kaante To Kaabil - 6 Films That Made Him A Bollywood Favourite

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who passed away on October 30, 2026, was known for his distinctive style of filmmaking, particularly his crime dramas, gangster stories and action thrillers. Over the years, he worked with several prominent Bollywood actors and delivered films that continue to be remembered by audiences.

As the film industry mourns his demise, here is a look at six notable films associated with his career.

1. Kaante (2002)

One of Sanjay Gupta's most recognised films, Kaante featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar and Lucky Ali. The crime thriller followed six Indian men who plan a bank robbery in Los Angeles. Its gritty storytelling and stylised presentation helped it develop a cult following.

2. Musafir (2004)

Starring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Sameera Reddy, Musafir was an action thriller that explored crime, betrayal and unexpected twists. The film was appreciated for its fast-paced narrative and stylish treatment.

3. Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007)

Although Gupta was associated with the film as a producer and writer, Shootout At Lokhandwala remains an important project in his filmography. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan, the film was based on the 1991 Mumbai police encounter.

4. Acid Factory (2009)

This mystery thriller featured an ensemble cast including Fardeen Khan, Irrfan Khan, Dino Morea and Dia Mirza. The story revolved around a group of people who wake up with no memory of their identities.

5. Shootout At Wadala (2013)

Directed by Gupta, the film starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. It explored the rise of gangster Manya Surve and Mumbai's underworld.

6. Kaabil (2017)

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, Kaabil was a revenge thriller that followed a visually impaired man seeking justice after a personal tragedy.

Through these films, Gupta established a distinctive identity in Hindi cinema, particularly in the action and crime thriller genres.