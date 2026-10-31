Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav Over Criticism Of AIIMS Gorakhpur Care

Rajbhar Responds to Healthcare Criticism

Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav regarding the AIIMS Gorakhpur director being admitted to a private hospital, calling the criticism petty and accusing him of ignoring improvements in the state's healthcare. Rajbhar claimed the child health sector had suffered under the SP government, contrasting it with the present goverment under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Akhilesh Yadav has nothing better to do; he just nitpicks. Perhaps a doctor he knows suggested, 'Let's have you examined at my hospital'-what is such a big deal about that? During Akhilesh Yadav's administration, many children used to fall ill due to water pollution. But today, under CM Yogi, the water quality has improved to such an extent that the number of child deaths, which was a major issue during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure, has become negligible. Akhilesh Yadav fails to see this. He simply wakes up at noon and fires off a tweet; he has nothing else to do," he told ANI.

Context of the Political Dispute

The AIIMS Gorakhpur Controversy

This comes after Akhilesh Yadav cited a report about the AIIMS Gorakhpur Director allegedly seeking treatment at a private hospital to attack the condition of the health sector under the BJP-led government. "In BJP rule, even AIIMS needs treatment. This is truly the rule of a city of darkness, the rest is just false propaganda of two and a half crore per day," he said. भाजपा राज में AIIMS को भी इलाज की ज़रूरत है। सच में यही अंधेर नगरी वाला राज है, बाक़ी सवा दो करोड़ प्रतिदिन का झूठा प्रचार है। - Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 30, 2026

Election Campaign Tensions

This marks the latest flashpoint between Om Prakash Rajbhar and the SP, as the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief continues to target the opposition's campaign ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Last week, Rajbhar directly challenged SP president, daring him to project a Muslim candidate as the party's chief ministerial face for 2027 to prove his genuine commitment to the community's welfare. (ANI)

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