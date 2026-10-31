DWTC to Host 20 International Exhibitions and Events in November
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is set for its busiest month of 2026, hosting 20 exhibitions and events scheduled across its two venues - DWTC, in the heart of Dubai’s central business district, and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City. The November calendar brings together a diverse range of industry sectors, spanning F&B, construction, automotive, education, policing and security, art, fitness and more.
The November calendar features several major events, including Gulfood Manufacturing, Automechanika Dubai, World Police Summit, and Big 5 Global. The full line-up includes:
ISM Middle East: 3-5 Nov (DWTC)
Now in its 19th year, ISM Middle East is MENA’s leading trade event for confectionery and snacks. This year’s programme features a strong focus on innovation for sustainability, with more than 120 expert-led talks and panels exploring ethical sourcing, waste reduction and next-gen eco-friendly packaging.
Private Label Middle East: 3-5 Nov (DWTC)
Private Label Middle East returns for its seventh edition, uniting 600+ brands and 200+ manufacturers from 50 countries across a three-day programme of sourcing, sustainability and B2B networking. More than 8,000 visitors are expected, with panel discussions focused on changing consumer behaviour and building long-term manufacturing partnerships.
Gulfood Manufacturing: 3-5 Nov (DWTC)
As the world’s biggest F&B manufacturing event, Gulfood Manufacturing returns for its 12th edition with 2,500+ exhibitors from 72 countries. The three-day show spans five key sectors, from ingredients and processing to supply chain and automation, with a strong focus on sustainability and the FoodTech Summit.
GulfHost: 3-5 Nov (DWTC)
Running alongside Gulfood Manufacturing, GulfHost connects global suppliers and Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés (HoReCa) buyers to showcase the latest in commercial kitchen equipment, catering solutions and hotel furnishings. The event brings together manufacturers, distributors and buyers from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond.
World Vape Show: 10-12 Nov (DWTC)
Now in its sixth year, the World Vape Show is the Middle East’s premier B2B platform for the vape industry, with previous editions drawing 18,500+ attendees from 90+ countries. This year’s agenda includes the Compliance Clinic and a continued focus on sustainability across the show floor.
WT Middle East: 10-11 Nov (DWTC)
The largest B2B tobacco show outside Western Europe, World Tobacco Middle East brings together 250+ global suppliers for two days of panels on regulation, procurement and the latest machinery innovations. Free to attend for industry professionals, the event also offers extensive networking with buyers, manufacturers and decision-makers.
GESS Dubai: 10-12 Nov (DWTC)
Now in its 19th year and themed “The Spark,” Global Educational Supplies & Solutions (GESS Dubai) is a leading platform for education professionals to explore new learning technology and global best practice. This year’s agenda focuses on the future, with dedicated exhibitions and panel discussions spotlighting the trends that are transforming education, from AI to AR tools.
EV World: 10-12 Nov (DWTC)
EV World brings together manufacturers, policymakers and investors to explore innovations across electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and smart mobility, with product launches and live demonstrations across the show floor. Through its exhibition, conference and networking programme, the event supports the region’s transition towards smarter, more sustainable mobility.
Automechanika Dubai: 10-12 Nov (DEC)
Supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Automechanika Dubai returns for its 23rd year at Dubai Exhibition Centre as the MEA region’s largest international automotive aftermarket platform. With 1,500+ exhibitors, 30,000+ trade buyers and 11 product sections, the programme spans fleet, workshop and mobility conferences, the Automechanika Dubai Awards and live features.
1st ICAI GGC Annual International Conference: 14-15 Nov (DEC)
Hosted by the ICAI Dubai Chapter under the theme “Chakra: The Wheel of the Rising Era,” the conference brings together finance professionals, business leaders and policymakers to exchange insights on economic growth, leadership and business transformation. The programme features expert-led discussions and networking opportunities for the finance community.
World Police Summit: 16-18 Nov (DWTC)
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and hosted by Dubai Police, the World Police Summit unites global law enforcement leaders under the theme “Connected for Impact.” The programme spans AI-driven policing, cybercrime and crisis response, with the Summit Awards, Thematic Theatres and a Demonstration Hub spotlighting the latest innovations in public safety.
The Mining Show: 16-17 Nov (DWTC)
The Mining Show returns bigger than ever in 2026, with 300+ exhibitors, 150+ speakers and 5,500 attendees expected. The two-day event brings together the full mining value chain, from exploration to investment, with country pavilions, an innovation showcase and expert-led panels on the latest technological advancements.
Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo: 16-18 Nov (DWTC)
The region’s largest trade show for organic, natural and halal products, returns in 2026, uniting buyers, suppliers and industry experts across five market segments, from food and beverages to health, agriculture and beauty. Interactive displays and a networking programme highlight the latest MENA innovations and open the door to new partnerships.
International Apparel & Textile Fair: 16-18 Nov (DWTC)
This exhibition connects international manufacturers and suppliers with buyers, retailers and designers from the UAE and wider MENA region, spanning apparel, fabrics, textiles, footwear and accessories. The trade-only event helps industry professionals discover new suppliers, explore emerging trends and establish connections across the global fashion and textile sector.
Dubai International Food Safety Conference: 16-17 Nov (DWTC)
Organised annually by Dubai Municipality’s Food Safety Department, the Dubai International Food Safety Conference brings together regulators, industry experts and researchers to strengthen food safety standards. The programme features scientific sessions, workshops and a dedicated exhibition showcasing the latest solutions in food safety.
World Art Dubai: 19-22 Nov (DWTC)
Held in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture, World Art Dubai returns for its 12th edition as the region’s leading contemporary art fair, uniting 105+ galleries and groups and 195+ solo artists from 65+ countries with 10,000+ artworks on show. Free workshops, live performances and the Future Artists Award complete a programme that makes art accessible to collectors and first-time buyers alike.
Big 5 Global: 23-26 Nov (DWTC)
Supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Big 5 Global brings the world of construction and urban development together under one roof, with 1,800+ exhibitors, 450+ speakers and participants from 165+ countries. Highlights include the Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, the FutureTech Summit and the Big 5 Global Impact Awards, with a programme focused on supply chain resilience, technology and sustainable transformation.
GeoWorld: 23-26 Nov (DWTC)
Returning for its third edition, GeoWorld is the MEASA region’s leading platform for geospatial innovation, with 15,000+ attendees and 50+ exhibitors expected. Part of Big 5 Global, the event features a strategic summit and live demonstrations addressing urban planning, infrastructure and climate resilience.
HVACR World: 23-26 Nov (DWTC)
Held alongside Big 5 Global, HVACR World brings together manufacturers and solution providers in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, with 150+ exhibitors and 50+ speakers expected. The agenda includes technical talks and live demonstrations addressing regional climate and sustainability goals.
HYROX Dubai: 27-28 Nov (DEC)
HYROX Dubai brings together athletes and fitness enthusiasts for one of the world’s leading fitness racing events, combining running with functional workouts. Designed for all levels, the event welcomes both seasoned competitors and first-timers, alongside a growing community of spectators.
For more information on DWTC and DEC’s events, please visit and
The November calendar features several major events, including Gulfood Manufacturing, Automechanika Dubai, World Police Summit, and Big 5 Global. The full line-up includes:
ISM Middle East: 3-5 Nov (DWTC)
Now in its 19th year, ISM Middle East is MENA’s leading trade event for confectionery and snacks. This year’s programme features a strong focus on innovation for sustainability, with more than 120 expert-led talks and panels exploring ethical sourcing, waste reduction and next-gen eco-friendly packaging.
Private Label Middle East: 3-5 Nov (DWTC)
Private Label Middle East returns for its seventh edition, uniting 600+ brands and 200+ manufacturers from 50 countries across a three-day programme of sourcing, sustainability and B2B networking. More than 8,000 visitors are expected, with panel discussions focused on changing consumer behaviour and building long-term manufacturing partnerships.
Gulfood Manufacturing: 3-5 Nov (DWTC)
As the world’s biggest F&B manufacturing event, Gulfood Manufacturing returns for its 12th edition with 2,500+ exhibitors from 72 countries. The three-day show spans five key sectors, from ingredients and processing to supply chain and automation, with a strong focus on sustainability and the FoodTech Summit.
GulfHost: 3-5 Nov (DWTC)
Running alongside Gulfood Manufacturing, GulfHost connects global suppliers and Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés (HoReCa) buyers to showcase the latest in commercial kitchen equipment, catering solutions and hotel furnishings. The event brings together manufacturers, distributors and buyers from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond.
World Vape Show: 10-12 Nov (DWTC)
Now in its sixth year, the World Vape Show is the Middle East’s premier B2B platform for the vape industry, with previous editions drawing 18,500+ attendees from 90+ countries. This year’s agenda includes the Compliance Clinic and a continued focus on sustainability across the show floor.
WT Middle East: 10-11 Nov (DWTC)
The largest B2B tobacco show outside Western Europe, World Tobacco Middle East brings together 250+ global suppliers for two days of panels on regulation, procurement and the latest machinery innovations. Free to attend for industry professionals, the event also offers extensive networking with buyers, manufacturers and decision-makers.
GESS Dubai: 10-12 Nov (DWTC)
Now in its 19th year and themed “The Spark,” Global Educational Supplies & Solutions (GESS Dubai) is a leading platform for education professionals to explore new learning technology and global best practice. This year’s agenda focuses on the future, with dedicated exhibitions and panel discussions spotlighting the trends that are transforming education, from AI to AR tools.
EV World: 10-12 Nov (DWTC)
EV World brings together manufacturers, policymakers and investors to explore innovations across electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and smart mobility, with product launches and live demonstrations across the show floor. Through its exhibition, conference and networking programme, the event supports the region’s transition towards smarter, more sustainable mobility.
Automechanika Dubai: 10-12 Nov (DEC)
Supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Automechanika Dubai returns for its 23rd year at Dubai Exhibition Centre as the MEA region’s largest international automotive aftermarket platform. With 1,500+ exhibitors, 30,000+ trade buyers and 11 product sections, the programme spans fleet, workshop and mobility conferences, the Automechanika Dubai Awards and live features.
1st ICAI GGC Annual International Conference: 14-15 Nov (DEC)
Hosted by the ICAI Dubai Chapter under the theme “Chakra: The Wheel of the Rising Era,” the conference brings together finance professionals, business leaders and policymakers to exchange insights on economic growth, leadership and business transformation. The programme features expert-led discussions and networking opportunities for the finance community.
World Police Summit: 16-18 Nov (DWTC)
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and hosted by Dubai Police, the World Police Summit unites global law enforcement leaders under the theme “Connected for Impact.” The programme spans AI-driven policing, cybercrime and crisis response, with the Summit Awards, Thematic Theatres and a Demonstration Hub spotlighting the latest innovations in public safety.
The Mining Show: 16-17 Nov (DWTC)
The Mining Show returns bigger than ever in 2026, with 300+ exhibitors, 150+ speakers and 5,500 attendees expected. The two-day event brings together the full mining value chain, from exploration to investment, with country pavilions, an innovation showcase and expert-led panels on the latest technological advancements.
Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo: 16-18 Nov (DWTC)
The region’s largest trade show for organic, natural and halal products, returns in 2026, uniting buyers, suppliers and industry experts across five market segments, from food and beverages to health, agriculture and beauty. Interactive displays and a networking programme highlight the latest MENA innovations and open the door to new partnerships.
International Apparel & Textile Fair: 16-18 Nov (DWTC)
This exhibition connects international manufacturers and suppliers with buyers, retailers and designers from the UAE and wider MENA region, spanning apparel, fabrics, textiles, footwear and accessories. The trade-only event helps industry professionals discover new suppliers, explore emerging trends and establish connections across the global fashion and textile sector.
Dubai International Food Safety Conference: 16-17 Nov (DWTC)
Organised annually by Dubai Municipality’s Food Safety Department, the Dubai International Food Safety Conference brings together regulators, industry experts and researchers to strengthen food safety standards. The programme features scientific sessions, workshops and a dedicated exhibition showcasing the latest solutions in food safety.
World Art Dubai: 19-22 Nov (DWTC)
Held in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture, World Art Dubai returns for its 12th edition as the region’s leading contemporary art fair, uniting 105+ galleries and groups and 195+ solo artists from 65+ countries with 10,000+ artworks on show. Free workshops, live performances and the Future Artists Award complete a programme that makes art accessible to collectors and first-time buyers alike.
Big 5 Global: 23-26 Nov (DWTC)
Supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Big 5 Global brings the world of construction and urban development together under one roof, with 1,800+ exhibitors, 450+ speakers and participants from 165+ countries. Highlights include the Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, the FutureTech Summit and the Big 5 Global Impact Awards, with a programme focused on supply chain resilience, technology and sustainable transformation.
GeoWorld: 23-26 Nov (DWTC)
Returning for its third edition, GeoWorld is the MEASA region’s leading platform for geospatial innovation, with 15,000+ attendees and 50+ exhibitors expected. Part of Big 5 Global, the event features a strategic summit and live demonstrations addressing urban planning, infrastructure and climate resilience.
HVACR World: 23-26 Nov (DWTC)
Held alongside Big 5 Global, HVACR World brings together manufacturers and solution providers in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, with 150+ exhibitors and 50+ speakers expected. The agenda includes technical talks and live demonstrations addressing regional climate and sustainability goals.
HYROX Dubai: 27-28 Nov (DEC)
HYROX Dubai brings together athletes and fitness enthusiasts for one of the world’s leading fitness racing events, combining running with functional workouts. Designed for all levels, the event welcomes both seasoned competitors and first-timers, alongside a growing community of spectators.
For more information on DWTC and DEC’s events, please visit and
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