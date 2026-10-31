Future-proofing finance careers takes centre stage as ACCA brings together UAE government and industry leaders
(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) As artificial intelligence and emerging technologies continue to reshape the finance profession, developing new skills and adapting to changing business demands are becoming increasingly important for finance professionals, according to discussions at ACCA's (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) flagship Financially Speaking event in Dubai.
Held last week under the theme Career Paths Reimagined: Future-Proof Finance Skills to Adapt, Pivot & Lead, the event brought together senior government representatives, industry leaders and finance professionals to explore how the profession is evolving and what individuals and organisations can do to prepare for the future.
Now in its second year, Financially Speaking draws on ACCA's Career Reimagined research and provides a platform for members and industry leaders to exchange insights on emerging trends, professional development and evolving career opportunities.
Discussions explored how finance professionals increasingly need to combine technical expertise with digital and data capabilities, strategic thinking, commercial understanding, ethical judgement and effective communication. With AI changing how organisations operate and make decisions, the importance of continuous learning and the ability to apply new skills in practice was a central theme.
Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, commented: "AI, longer working lives and growing ESG demands are fundamentally changing what is expected of finance professionals. As technology takes on more routine tasks, the value of the profession will increasingly lie in its ability to interpret information, challenge assumptions and provide the ethical judgement and strategic insight that automated systems cannot replicate.
"We're also seeing a shift away from traditional career pyramids towards a more diamond-shaped structure, where automation reduces routine entry-level work and creates greater emphasis on specialist expertise and the ability to move between different roles. For professionals, this means continually developing new capabilities throughout their careers. For employers, it means rethinking how they develop talent and create opportunities for progression."
The event featured a keynote address by Abdullah Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Auditors Department at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, alongside contributions from senior government and industry representatives.
Speakers included Amna Hassan Alshamsi, Director of Financial Policies and Government Accounting Standards at the UAE Ministry of Finance; Waleed Shahnawaz, Group CFO at Abu Dhabi Marine Holding and ACCA Global Council Member; and Marwa Shata, Director of International Relations and Training at the Union of Arab Securities and Commodities.
The programme also recognised FCCA members celebrating 25 years of membership, acknowledging their longstanding commitment to the accountancy profession and contribution to the wider finance community.
Through initiatives such as Financially Speaking, ACCA continues to bring together finance professionals, employers and industry leaders to encourage knowledge sharing, professional development and collaboration across the region.
Held last week under the theme Career Paths Reimagined: Future-Proof Finance Skills to Adapt, Pivot & Lead, the event brought together senior government representatives, industry leaders and finance professionals to explore how the profession is evolving and what individuals and organisations can do to prepare for the future.
Now in its second year, Financially Speaking draws on ACCA's Career Reimagined research and provides a platform for members and industry leaders to exchange insights on emerging trends, professional development and evolving career opportunities.
Discussions explored how finance professionals increasingly need to combine technical expertise with digital and data capabilities, strategic thinking, commercial understanding, ethical judgement and effective communication. With AI changing how organisations operate and make decisions, the importance of continuous learning and the ability to apply new skills in practice was a central theme.
Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, commented: "AI, longer working lives and growing ESG demands are fundamentally changing what is expected of finance professionals. As technology takes on more routine tasks, the value of the profession will increasingly lie in its ability to interpret information, challenge assumptions and provide the ethical judgement and strategic insight that automated systems cannot replicate.
"We're also seeing a shift away from traditional career pyramids towards a more diamond-shaped structure, where automation reduces routine entry-level work and creates greater emphasis on specialist expertise and the ability to move between different roles. For professionals, this means continually developing new capabilities throughout their careers. For employers, it means rethinking how they develop talent and create opportunities for progression."
The event featured a keynote address by Abdullah Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Auditors Department at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, alongside contributions from senior government and industry representatives.
Speakers included Amna Hassan Alshamsi, Director of Financial Policies and Government Accounting Standards at the UAE Ministry of Finance; Waleed Shahnawaz, Group CFO at Abu Dhabi Marine Holding and ACCA Global Council Member; and Marwa Shata, Director of International Relations and Training at the Union of Arab Securities and Commodities.
The programme also recognised FCCA members celebrating 25 years of membership, acknowledging their longstanding commitment to the accountancy profession and contribution to the wider finance community.
Through initiatives such as Financially Speaking, ACCA continues to bring together finance professionals, employers and industry leaders to encourage knowledge sharing, professional development and collaboration across the region.
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