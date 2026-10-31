DEEPAL Celebrates One-Year Anniversary in Egypt and Launches its Flagship DEEPAL S09 at the Grand Egyptian Museum
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DEEPAL, the new-energy vehicle (NEV) brand of Changan Automobile, marks its first anniversary in Egypt and officially launches its flagship SUV, the DEEPAL S09, tonight at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Cairo. Framed as a family gathering rather than a product event, the “DEEPAL Egypt First Anniversary and DEEPAL S09 Launch Ceremony” features stories from existing DEEPAL owners, brings new driving experiences for local customers, and debuts a flagship model built for multi-member families in the Middle East and Africa region.
With the opening of “The Meeting of Civilizations”, the event showcases the connection spanning from the millennia-old heritage of ancient Egyptian and Chinese civilizations to modern automotive engineering, intelligent mobility and future travel. Holding this anniversary celebration at the Grand Egyptian Museum is a concrete embodiment of Changan’s belief in respecting local culture and integrating into local life, and echoes the development vision of “Egypt Vision 2030” toward green and intelligent mobility.
Global Strength and a Long-Term Promise “In Egypt, for Egypt”
With a 164-year history and 45 years of car manufacturing, Changan operates 93 factories worldwide and its vehicles serve customers globally in 149 markets. Guided by the Vast Ocean Plan, Changan remains committed to a long-term vision, driving high-quality growth through technological innovation and global expansion. In 2025, Changan Automobile achieved a cumulative global production and sales volume of 30 million vehicles, making it the fastest Chinese automotive group to reach this milestone.
Turning to the Egyptian market, Changan regards Egypt as one of its most important global markets. Zhu Huarong, Chairman of China Changan Automobile Group, says: “Today, Changan is advancing three strategic plans: the Green Plan, the Intelligent Plan and the Vast Ocean Plan. In our global business, we follow four guiding principles: long-term development, localization, systematic capacity building and responsible ESG practices. Under our strategic plans and guiding principles, we keep our promise ‘In Egypt, for Egypt’ with the commitment to building a long-term future in Egypt .”
Flagship DEEPAL S09 Makes Its Egypt Debut at the Grand Egyptian Museum
In a joint celebration, Chairman of China Changan Automobile Group Zhu Huarong, General Manager of Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa Business Unit Xiao Feng, and GB Auto’s CEO Karim Gaddas together celebrate the one-year anniversary of DEEPAL in Egypt and mark the official launch of the DEEPAL S09 in the Egyptian market. As a large six-seat smart flagship SUV, the DEEPAL S09 combines a spacious, comfortable family interior with full-stack intelligent driving and DEEPAL’s super range-extender technology, designed for long journeys with multi-member families. Regional pricing for the DEEPAL S09 is announced during the ceremony.
“The launch of the DEEPAL S09 marks an important milestone in DEEPAL’s journey in Egypt and reflects our shared ambition to bring advanced new-energy mobility solutions to the Egyptian market. At GB Auto, we are committed to introducing vehicles that combine innovation, intelligent technology, comfort and performance to meet the evolving expectations of our customers. With its distinctive design, spacious six-seat configuration and advanced range-extender technology, the DEEPAL S09 represents a compelling addition to Egypt’s premium SUV segment and reinforces our commitment to making the latest automotive innovations accessible to more Egyptian families.” says Karim Gaddas, CEO of GB Auto.
Rooted in Egypt: Local Manufacturing and a Long-Term Partnership
Since entering Egypt in 2007 as one of the first Chinese brands in the market, Changan Automobile has grown deep roots in Egypt, successively introducing its CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR brands to offer local consumers a more diversified product portfolio, with two models produced locally, supporting local employment and the automotive supply chain. This long-term commitment has paved the way for its NEV brand, DEEPAL, which officially entered the Egyptian market in August 2025 and rapidly achieved a sales milestone of over 1,000 units within just a few months, ranking first in Egypt’s range-extended electric vehicle segment.
As DEEPAL’s exclusive dealer partner in Egypt, GB Auto, represented by Chief Operating Officer Saad Habib and DEEPAL franchise AVP Mohamed Farid, emphasizes its commitment to deepening the local sales and service network during the event, ensuring that the “family” experience is felt at every touchpoint, from the model showrooms to the after-sales services for local customers in Egypt.
“Our partnership with DEEPAL is built on a shared vision of delivering a distinctive ownership experience to customers in Egypt. As DEEPAL’s exclusive partner in the Egyptian market, GB Auto is focused on developing a strong sales and after-sales network that supports the brand’s growth and provides customers with the confidence, convenience and service they expect throughout their ownership journey. As we celebrate DEEPAL’s first anniversary in Egypt, we remain committed to strengthening our presence, expanding customer access and building lasting relationships with the growing DEEPAL community.” comments Saad Habib, Chief Operating Officer of GB Auto.
From the first DEEPAL model entering the market to the growth of the DEEPAL customer community in Egypt, DEEPAL’s one-year anniversary in Egypt reflects a shift in Chinese automakers’ global development strategy, from shipping products abroad to winning the hearts of local customers. Egypt is not a “pilot market” for DEEPAL in the Middle East and Africa region; it is a home where DEEPAL will stay rooted for the long term.
With the opening of “The Meeting of Civilizations”, the event showcases the connection spanning from the millennia-old heritage of ancient Egyptian and Chinese civilizations to modern automotive engineering, intelligent mobility and future travel. Holding this anniversary celebration at the Grand Egyptian Museum is a concrete embodiment of Changan’s belief in respecting local culture and integrating into local life, and echoes the development vision of “Egypt Vision 2030” toward green and intelligent mobility.
Global Strength and a Long-Term Promise “In Egypt, for Egypt”
With a 164-year history and 45 years of car manufacturing, Changan operates 93 factories worldwide and its vehicles serve customers globally in 149 markets. Guided by the Vast Ocean Plan, Changan remains committed to a long-term vision, driving high-quality growth through technological innovation and global expansion. In 2025, Changan Automobile achieved a cumulative global production and sales volume of 30 million vehicles, making it the fastest Chinese automotive group to reach this milestone.
Turning to the Egyptian market, Changan regards Egypt as one of its most important global markets. Zhu Huarong, Chairman of China Changan Automobile Group, says: “Today, Changan is advancing three strategic plans: the Green Plan, the Intelligent Plan and the Vast Ocean Plan. In our global business, we follow four guiding principles: long-term development, localization, systematic capacity building and responsible ESG practices. Under our strategic plans and guiding principles, we keep our promise ‘In Egypt, for Egypt’ with the commitment to building a long-term future in Egypt .”
Flagship DEEPAL S09 Makes Its Egypt Debut at the Grand Egyptian Museum
In a joint celebration, Chairman of China Changan Automobile Group Zhu Huarong, General Manager of Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa Business Unit Xiao Feng, and GB Auto’s CEO Karim Gaddas together celebrate the one-year anniversary of DEEPAL in Egypt and mark the official launch of the DEEPAL S09 in the Egyptian market. As a large six-seat smart flagship SUV, the DEEPAL S09 combines a spacious, comfortable family interior with full-stack intelligent driving and DEEPAL’s super range-extender technology, designed for long journeys with multi-member families. Regional pricing for the DEEPAL S09 is announced during the ceremony.
“The launch of the DEEPAL S09 marks an important milestone in DEEPAL’s journey in Egypt and reflects our shared ambition to bring advanced new-energy mobility solutions to the Egyptian market. At GB Auto, we are committed to introducing vehicles that combine innovation, intelligent technology, comfort and performance to meet the evolving expectations of our customers. With its distinctive design, spacious six-seat configuration and advanced range-extender technology, the DEEPAL S09 represents a compelling addition to Egypt’s premium SUV segment and reinforces our commitment to making the latest automotive innovations accessible to more Egyptian families.” says Karim Gaddas, CEO of GB Auto.
Rooted in Egypt: Local Manufacturing and a Long-Term Partnership
Since entering Egypt in 2007 as one of the first Chinese brands in the market, Changan Automobile has grown deep roots in Egypt, successively introducing its CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR brands to offer local consumers a more diversified product portfolio, with two models produced locally, supporting local employment and the automotive supply chain. This long-term commitment has paved the way for its NEV brand, DEEPAL, which officially entered the Egyptian market in August 2025 and rapidly achieved a sales milestone of over 1,000 units within just a few months, ranking first in Egypt’s range-extended electric vehicle segment.
As DEEPAL’s exclusive dealer partner in Egypt, GB Auto, represented by Chief Operating Officer Saad Habib and DEEPAL franchise AVP Mohamed Farid, emphasizes its commitment to deepening the local sales and service network during the event, ensuring that the “family” experience is felt at every touchpoint, from the model showrooms to the after-sales services for local customers in Egypt.
“Our partnership with DEEPAL is built on a shared vision of delivering a distinctive ownership experience to customers in Egypt. As DEEPAL’s exclusive partner in the Egyptian market, GB Auto is focused on developing a strong sales and after-sales network that supports the brand’s growth and provides customers with the confidence, convenience and service they expect throughout their ownership journey. As we celebrate DEEPAL’s first anniversary in Egypt, we remain committed to strengthening our presence, expanding customer access and building lasting relationships with the growing DEEPAL community.” comments Saad Habib, Chief Operating Officer of GB Auto.
From the first DEEPAL model entering the market to the growth of the DEEPAL customer community in Egypt, DEEPAL’s one-year anniversary in Egypt reflects a shift in Chinese automakers’ global development strategy, from shipping products abroad to winning the hearts of local customers. Egypt is not a “pilot market” for DEEPAL in the Middle East and Africa region; it is a home where DEEPAL will stay rooted for the long term.
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