Falcon Capital takes a strategic stake in the leading energy investor Pont Capital
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) /PRNewswire/ — Falcon Capital Investments Limited (“Falcon Capital”), part of the Falcon Family Office Group, is investing in Pont Capital; and will become a strategic shareholder in this London-based energy and natural resources investor.
Pont Capital invests across private and public markets in the sectors now reshaping the global economy: traditional energy, low-carbon power, sustainable infrastructure, and the critical minerals that will drive the next industrial era.
Energy is entering a new supercycle. Power demand is rising with electrification and the growth of data centres, energy security is commanding a premium again, and supply of critical minerals is tightening – these pressures are set to redirect global capital for decades.
This investment gives Falcon Capital a strategic position in that shift, alongside a specialist team with strong sector conviction and privileged access to opportunity. Above all, it puts the group’s founding purpose, bridging West and East, to work where it matters most: in the resources that will power the world’s next chapter.
Pont Capital invests across private and public markets in the sectors now reshaping the global economy: traditional energy, low-carbon power, sustainable infrastructure, and the critical minerals that will drive the next industrial era.
Energy is entering a new supercycle. Power demand is rising with electrification and the growth of data centres, energy security is commanding a premium again, and supply of critical minerals is tightening – these pressures are set to redirect global capital for decades.
This investment gives Falcon Capital a strategic position in that shift, alongside a specialist team with strong sector conviction and privileged access to opportunity. Above all, it puts the group’s founding purpose, bridging West and East, to work where it matters most: in the resources that will power the world’s next chapter.
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