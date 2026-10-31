ABU DHABI T10 2026 TICKETS GO LIVE; EARLY BIRD OFFER STARTS AT JUST AED 10
(MENAFN- Middle East Media Corp) Tickets for the highly anticipated 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 are now officially on sale, giving cricket fans an opportunity to witness some of the biggest names in international cricket in action at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 7 to 20 November 2026.
With District coming on board as the tournament's Official Ticketing Partner, fans can now secure their seats for all matches, including the much-awaited Final, through the official ticketing platform.
As part of a special Early Bird Offer, tickets are available for just AED 10 until 1 November 2026, making the tournament accessible to cricket enthusiasts and families alike. At the end of the promotional period, tickets will be priced at AED 20.
Ticket sales are now live for the General Stands and Hospitality Suites, offering spectators a range of options to experience the excitement of cricket's fastest professional format.
The upcoming tournament promises another exciting celebration of cricket, entertainment and family-friendly experiences, while bringing together leading international stars for two weeks of high-octane T10 action.
Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub (ADCSH) and Abu Dhabi T10, said: “Our objective is to make world-class cricket accessible to as many fans as possible, and the Early Bird Offer reflects that commitment. We want families, young cricket fans, and passionate supporters to come together to experience the unique energy of Cricket’s Fastest Format.
"Yet the Abu Dhabi T10 is much more than just cricket. It is about creating a complete entertainment experience for everyone who visits Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub. With exciting cricket on the field, premium hospitality options, and a vibrant Fan Village, we look forward to welcoming the community from across the UAE and beyond for what promises to be a memorable edition.”
Ticket Booking Details
•Official Ticketing partner: District
•Early bird General Admission ticket price: AED 10 (valid until 1 November 2026)
•General Admission ticket price: AED 20 (from 2 November 2026)
•Premium Experience: Hospitality Suites
•Ticket availability: All matches, including the final
Premium Hospitality Experience
For spectators seeking an elevated match-day experience, 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 will also offer exclusive Hospitality Suites designed to combine world-class cricket with premium comfort and hospitality. The Suites will provide guests with exclusive seating and dedicated hospitality services, creating an ideal setting for corporate guests, business associates, families, and groups looking to enjoy the tournament in a premium environment.
These offerings ensure that fans can choose their preferred experience on match days.
Fan Village to add to the festivities
Beyond the action on the cricket field, 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 is also planning a vibrant Fan Village at Zayed Cricket Stadium, transforming the tournament into a complete family entertainment destination. The Village will feature a range of engaging attractions and interactive experiences for visitors of all ages.
Planned activities include interactive games, face painting, photo booths, bouncy castles, food trucks, and opportunities to win exciting prizes. The Fan Village will provide families and younger spectators with plenty of entertainment beyond the boundary ropes, creating a lively festival atmosphere throughout the tournament.
The final lineup of attractions and activities will be announced shortly but fans interested in the Fan Village and associated activities can register their interest by emailing ....
Tickets available for all matches, including the Final
With tickets now available for every match of the tournament, including the final on 20 November, fans are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-period Early Bird Offer and secure their seats well in advance. The 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 will showcase the thrilling combination of explosive batting, innovative bowling, and fast-paced action that has made the format a popular attraction among cricket audiences worldwide.
With District coming on board as the tournament's Official Ticketing Partner, fans can now secure their seats for all matches, including the much-awaited Final, through the official ticketing platform.
As part of a special Early Bird Offer, tickets are available for just AED 10 until 1 November 2026, making the tournament accessible to cricket enthusiasts and families alike. At the end of the promotional period, tickets will be priced at AED 20.
Ticket sales are now live for the General Stands and Hospitality Suites, offering spectators a range of options to experience the excitement of cricket's fastest professional format.
The upcoming tournament promises another exciting celebration of cricket, entertainment and family-friendly experiences, while bringing together leading international stars for two weeks of high-octane T10 action.
Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub (ADCSH) and Abu Dhabi T10, said: “Our objective is to make world-class cricket accessible to as many fans as possible, and the Early Bird Offer reflects that commitment. We want families, young cricket fans, and passionate supporters to come together to experience the unique energy of Cricket’s Fastest Format.
"Yet the Abu Dhabi T10 is much more than just cricket. It is about creating a complete entertainment experience for everyone who visits Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub. With exciting cricket on the field, premium hospitality options, and a vibrant Fan Village, we look forward to welcoming the community from across the UAE and beyond for what promises to be a memorable edition.”
Ticket Booking Details
•Official Ticketing partner: District
•Early bird General Admission ticket price: AED 10 (valid until 1 November 2026)
•General Admission ticket price: AED 20 (from 2 November 2026)
•Premium Experience: Hospitality Suites
•Ticket availability: All matches, including the final
Premium Hospitality Experience
For spectators seeking an elevated match-day experience, 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 will also offer exclusive Hospitality Suites designed to combine world-class cricket with premium comfort and hospitality. The Suites will provide guests with exclusive seating and dedicated hospitality services, creating an ideal setting for corporate guests, business associates, families, and groups looking to enjoy the tournament in a premium environment.
These offerings ensure that fans can choose their preferred experience on match days.
Fan Village to add to the festivities
Beyond the action on the cricket field, 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 is also planning a vibrant Fan Village at Zayed Cricket Stadium, transforming the tournament into a complete family entertainment destination. The Village will feature a range of engaging attractions and interactive experiences for visitors of all ages.
Planned activities include interactive games, face painting, photo booths, bouncy castles, food trucks, and opportunities to win exciting prizes. The Fan Village will provide families and younger spectators with plenty of entertainment beyond the boundary ropes, creating a lively festival atmosphere throughout the tournament.
The final lineup of attractions and activities will be announced shortly but fans interested in the Fan Village and associated activities can register their interest by emailing ....
Tickets available for all matches, including the Final
With tickets now available for every match of the tournament, including the final on 20 November, fans are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-period Early Bird Offer and secure their seats well in advance. The 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 will showcase the thrilling combination of explosive batting, innovative bowling, and fast-paced action that has made the format a popular attraction among cricket audiences worldwide.
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