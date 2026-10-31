Casualties Reported As Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Infrastructure was damaged in Dnipro. In the Dnipro district, the enemy targeted the Slobozhanske, Petrikivka and Tsarychanka communities. Fires broke out. One person was killed,” Hanzha wrote.

Infrastructure was damaged in the settlements of Kamianske and Vilnohirsk as well as in the Bozhedarivka community of the Kamianske district.

A private home was damaged in Pavlohrad. In the Ternivka community of the Pavlohrad district, the enemy struck an enterprise. One person was injured.

In the Synelnykove district, the district center and the Petrоpavlivka community came under attack. A fire broke out. An 18-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces attacked the Marhanets community.

Russian forces strikerailway station again, injuring one person

As Ukrinform reported, over the previous day, Russian forces attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and artillery. One person was killed and three others were injured.