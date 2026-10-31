Casualties Reported As Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight
“Infrastructure was damaged in Dnipro. In the Dnipro district, the enemy targeted the Slobozhanske, Petrikivka and Tsarychanka communities. Fires broke out. One person was killed,” Hanzha wrote.
Infrastructure was damaged in the settlements of Kamianske and Vilnohirsk as well as in the Bozhedarivka community of the Kamianske district.
A private home was damaged in Pavlohrad. In the Ternivka community of the Pavlohrad district, the enemy struck an enterprise. One person was injured.
In the Synelnykove district, the district center and the Petrоpavlivka community came under attack. A fire broke out. An 18-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.
In the Nikopol district, Russian forces attacked the Marhanets community.Read also: Russian forces strike Dnipro railway station again, injuring one person
As Ukrinform reported, over the previous day, Russian forces attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and artillery. One person was killed and three others were injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment