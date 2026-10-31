Air Defenses Down 105 Out Of 134 Russian Drones Launched At Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Telegra.

Starting at 18:00 on Friday, October 30, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 134 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones (72 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones. They were launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo and Millerovo in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 on Saturday, October 31, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 105 drones.

Several enemy strike drones remain in the air space above Ukraine, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits by enemy drones were recorded at 20 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 10 locations.

Three injured, homes damaged in Russianstrike on Kharkiv

As Ukrinform reported, several critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv were left without power following a Russian attack.