KP Approves Funds For Tmas, Announces Major Administrative Reshuffle
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has issued a notification approving the reappropriation of funds for the fiscal year 2026-27.
According to the notification, the TMA Peshawar City has received the largest allocation of Rs200 million, while Rs40 million each has been approved for the TMAs of Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Paharpur and Tank.
Similarly, Rs35 million has been allocated to TMA Nowshera, while millions of rupees have also been approved for other Tehsil Municipal Administrations, including Mardan, Takht Bhai, Sarai Naurang and Barikot.
The approved funds will be transferred to the relevant Personal Ledger Accounts (PLAs) through the Accountant General and District Accounts Officers.
Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also issued a notification regarding the appointment of Additional Deputy Secretaries for 32 government departments in 12 designated districts of the province.
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According to the notification issued by the Human Resource Management Department, officers have been appointed in 17 departments, including Auqaf, Archaeology, Culture and Tourism, Drugs Control and Higher Education. They have been assigned additional responsibilities as Additional Deputy Secretaries in grades 18 to 20.
Other departments include Energy and Power, Civil Defence, Rescue, Anti-Corruption and Land Records.
According to the notification, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons has been appointed as Additional Deputy Secretary in Grade 19, while the Director South of the Excise Department has also been assigned the position in Grade 19.
Similarly, a Grade 18 Deputy Secretary in the Local Council Board has been assigned the responsibilities of Additional Deputy Secretary.
The notification further directs all appointed officers to immediately report to the Additional Deputy Secretary Section along with their subordinate staff.
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