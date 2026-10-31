Wyndham Rewards Opens the Door to Extraordinary Escapes with Debut of Homes & Havens
(MENAFN- Alto ) Members can now check in at hundreds of professionally managed homes, villas and other distinctive stays around the world, earning and redeeming points along the way
Caption: Homes & Havens expands Wyndham’s portfolio with hundreds of professionally managed vacation rentals around the world. Above, a 6-bedroom mountain hideaway in Breckenridge, Colo., featuring ski-in/ski-out access and sweeping alpine views.
HIGHLIGHTS:
•Wyndham Rewards is expanding with the debut of Homes & Havens℠, connecting members with a curated collection of professionally managed homes and distinctive stays around the world.
•Hundreds of homes and villas are available to book today, with even more unique accommodations—including cabins, tiny homes and yurts—expected in the coming months.
•Members earn 5 Wyndham Rewards points per dollar spent on qualified bookings with free night redemptions currently starting at 15,000 points per bedroom, per night.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (30th October, 2026) – Wyndham Rewards® is opening the door to a world of extraordinary escapes with the launch of Homes & HavensSM, giving its approximately 129 million enrolled members new ways to stay—and be rewarded—around the world. From sprawling villas and secluded retreats to stylish condos and outdoor adventures, members can now earn and redeem points at hundreds of professionally managed homes and other distinctive stays, with more homes on the way.
Available today at WyndhamRewards.com/HomesandHavens, Homes & Havens arrives amid continued demand for vacation rentals, particularly for trips where family and friends want more room to gather and reconnect. With spacious homes suited for everything from family reunions to milestone celebrations, the platform gives Wyndham Rewards members even more ways to make the most of their time together. According to recent research from Phocuswright, approximately 30% of U.S. leisure travelers stayed in a short-term rental on their most recent trip.
“No two trips are the same, and the best rewards programs should reflect that. Whether it's a beachfront villa for a family reunion, a mountain retreat for a weekend with friends or just a quick getaway to one of our thousands of hotels, Wyndham Rewards is committed to giving members more ways to earn and redeem on the travel experiences that matter most to them. Homes & Havens is one more step in creating a fully immersive travel rewards experience, one designed to meet members wherever their journey takes them.”
- Michael Shiwdin, GVP, Integrated Marketing, Loyalty and Digital, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
From Everyday Getaways to Once-in-a-Lifetime Escapes
Homes & Havens launches with nearly 800 professionally managed vacation homes and villas across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, with hundreds of additional accommodations—including cabins, yurts and tiny homes—expected to join in the coming months. Together, they offer something for nearly every kind of getaway, from spontaneous weekends away to bucket-list escapes.
Think poolside weekends in the Florida Keys, ski trips in the Rockies, coastal escapes along the Carolinas, private villas in St. Barts and cliffside retreats overlooking the Mediterranean. Depending on the stay, members can find everything from the space and convenience of a home-away-from-home to elevated escapes offering private pools, stunning views and plenty of room to gather, unwind and make the most of their time away.
The platform is made possible through newly formed relationships between Wyndham and a select group of independent property management and hospitality partners, such as Brightwild, Simpson Travel, StayTerra and Thousand Trails.
Earn and Redeem from Day One
Homes & Havens properties are available to book online beginning today, with select villas requiring an online reservation request followed by outreach from a reservation specialist. Wyndham Rewards members earn 5 points per U.S. dollar spent on qualified bookings, while qualified nights also count toward unlocking their next Member Level, Wyndham’s version of status.
In addition to earning points, members can redeem points for stays using a simple redemption structure similar to the program’s hotels. Redemptions currently start at 15,000 points per bedroom, per night, with additional tiers at 30,000 and 45,000 points. A 5,000-point tier is expected to become available as the collection expands. Redemptions can be booked by contacting Wyndham Rewards Member Services at least 60 days in advance and cover the base rate only, excluding taxes, cleaning fees and other mandatory charges. The applicable points tier varies based on the nightly rate per bedroom. While most properties are expected to be available for redemption, not all properties will qualify.
The launch of Homes & Havens builds on the continued evolution of Wyndham Rewards, joining program additions like Wyndham Rewards Insider, a refreshed portfolio of Wyndham Rewards Earner® credit cards and Wyndham Rewards Experiences, which gives members access to can’t-miss experiences and unforgettable events across live sports, music, festivals and more. Together, these enhancements are creating a more connected travel rewards experience, giving members more ways to earn, redeem and get rewarded across more of their journey.
To learn more about Homes & Havens or make a reservation, visit WyndhamRewards.com/HomesandHavens.
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Additional photos associated with the above release are available here.
Caption: Homes & Havens expands Wyndham’s portfolio with hundreds of professionally managed vacation rentals around the world. Above, a 6-bedroom mountain hideaway in Breckenridge, Colo., featuring ski-in/ski-out access and sweeping alpine views.
HIGHLIGHTS:
•Wyndham Rewards is expanding with the debut of Homes & Havens℠, connecting members with a curated collection of professionally managed homes and distinctive stays around the world.
•Hundreds of homes and villas are available to book today, with even more unique accommodations—including cabins, tiny homes and yurts—expected in the coming months.
•Members earn 5 Wyndham Rewards points per dollar spent on qualified bookings with free night redemptions currently starting at 15,000 points per bedroom, per night.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (30th October, 2026) – Wyndham Rewards® is opening the door to a world of extraordinary escapes with the launch of Homes & HavensSM, giving its approximately 129 million enrolled members new ways to stay—and be rewarded—around the world. From sprawling villas and secluded retreats to stylish condos and outdoor adventures, members can now earn and redeem points at hundreds of professionally managed homes and other distinctive stays, with more homes on the way.
Available today at WyndhamRewards.com/HomesandHavens, Homes & Havens arrives amid continued demand for vacation rentals, particularly for trips where family and friends want more room to gather and reconnect. With spacious homes suited for everything from family reunions to milestone celebrations, the platform gives Wyndham Rewards members even more ways to make the most of their time together. According to recent research from Phocuswright, approximately 30% of U.S. leisure travelers stayed in a short-term rental on their most recent trip.
“No two trips are the same, and the best rewards programs should reflect that. Whether it's a beachfront villa for a family reunion, a mountain retreat for a weekend with friends or just a quick getaway to one of our thousands of hotels, Wyndham Rewards is committed to giving members more ways to earn and redeem on the travel experiences that matter most to them. Homes & Havens is one more step in creating a fully immersive travel rewards experience, one designed to meet members wherever their journey takes them.”
- Michael Shiwdin, GVP, Integrated Marketing, Loyalty and Digital, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
From Everyday Getaways to Once-in-a-Lifetime Escapes
Homes & Havens launches with nearly 800 professionally managed vacation homes and villas across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, with hundreds of additional accommodations—including cabins, yurts and tiny homes—expected to join in the coming months. Together, they offer something for nearly every kind of getaway, from spontaneous weekends away to bucket-list escapes.
Think poolside weekends in the Florida Keys, ski trips in the Rockies, coastal escapes along the Carolinas, private villas in St. Barts and cliffside retreats overlooking the Mediterranean. Depending on the stay, members can find everything from the space and convenience of a home-away-from-home to elevated escapes offering private pools, stunning views and plenty of room to gather, unwind and make the most of their time away.
The platform is made possible through newly formed relationships between Wyndham and a select group of independent property management and hospitality partners, such as Brightwild, Simpson Travel, StayTerra and Thousand Trails.
Earn and Redeem from Day One
Homes & Havens properties are available to book online beginning today, with select villas requiring an online reservation request followed by outreach from a reservation specialist. Wyndham Rewards members earn 5 points per U.S. dollar spent on qualified bookings, while qualified nights also count toward unlocking their next Member Level, Wyndham’s version of status.
In addition to earning points, members can redeem points for stays using a simple redemption structure similar to the program’s hotels. Redemptions currently start at 15,000 points per bedroom, per night, with additional tiers at 30,000 and 45,000 points. A 5,000-point tier is expected to become available as the collection expands. Redemptions can be booked by contacting Wyndham Rewards Member Services at least 60 days in advance and cover the base rate only, excluding taxes, cleaning fees and other mandatory charges. The applicable points tier varies based on the nightly rate per bedroom. While most properties are expected to be available for redemption, not all properties will qualify.
The launch of Homes & Havens builds on the continued evolution of Wyndham Rewards, joining program additions like Wyndham Rewards Insider, a refreshed portfolio of Wyndham Rewards Earner® credit cards and Wyndham Rewards Experiences, which gives members access to can’t-miss experiences and unforgettable events across live sports, music, festivals and more. Together, these enhancements are creating a more connected travel rewards experience, giving members more ways to earn, redeem and get rewarded across more of their journey.
To learn more about Homes & Havens or make a reservation, visit WyndhamRewards.com/HomesandHavens.
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Additional photos associated with the above release are available here.
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