Priyanshi Rajput Wins Himachal Pradesh And National 3Rd Runner-Up Titles 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Priyanshi Rajput has achieved two important titles at Dream Aura India 2026. She won the Miss Himachal Pradesh Winner title and secured the position of 3rd Runner-Up in the national Miss Dream Aura India 2026 competition. Her achievement marks an important milestone in her pageant journey and brings recognition to Himachal Pradesh.
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national-level beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform brings together participants from different states of India and celebrates beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality. It provides contestants with an opportunity to showcase their potential and gain recognition at state and national levels.
Priyanshi Rajput's Achievement
Representing Himachal Pradesh, Priyanshi Rajput earned the Miss Himachal Pradesh Winner title at Dream Aura India 2026. She also secured the 3rd Runner-Up position in the national Miss category.
Her achievements at both state and national levels are an important part of her pageant journey. The titles recognise her participation in the competition and make her a part of the memorable Dream Aura India 2026 season.
Dream Aura India provides a platform for participants from different regions to present their personalities, showcase their talents, and gain experience in the world of pageantry. It encourages women to express themselves, build confidence, and explore new opportunities.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 is organised by AK Pageant to celebrate beauty, talent, confidence, and individuality. The national pageant brings together contestants from different parts of India and provides them with an opportunity to represent their states.
The Grand Finale took place on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event celebrated the achievements of participants across different categories and brought together contestants, guests, trainers, and members of the pageant industry.
Through this platform, participants get an opportunity to showcase their personalities, connect with people from different backgrounds, and become part of a national pageant experience.
AK Pageant Congratulates Priyanshi Rajput
AK Pageant congratulates Priyanshi Rajput on winning the Miss Himachal Pradesh Winner title and securing the 3rd Runner-Up position at Miss Dream Aura India 2026.
Her achievement is a proud moment for Himachal Pradesh and an important highlight of the national pageant season. AK Pageant wishes her continued success and many more opportunities in her future journey.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is a beauty pageant organisation dedicated to celebrating beauty, talent, confidence, and personality. Through Dream Aura India, the organisation provides a national platform for participants from different states to showcase their potential and gain recognition.
To learn more about AK Pageant and its activities, visit the official website:
Explore the Dream Aura India 2026 winners gallery:
miss-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national-level beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform brings together participants from different states of India and celebrates beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality. It provides contestants with an opportunity to showcase their potential and gain recognition at state and national levels.
Priyanshi Rajput's Achievement
Representing Himachal Pradesh, Priyanshi Rajput earned the Miss Himachal Pradesh Winner title at Dream Aura India 2026. She also secured the 3rd Runner-Up position in the national Miss category.
Her achievements at both state and national levels are an important part of her pageant journey. The titles recognise her participation in the competition and make her a part of the memorable Dream Aura India 2026 season.
Dream Aura India provides a platform for participants from different regions to present their personalities, showcase their talents, and gain experience in the world of pageantry. It encourages women to express themselves, build confidence, and explore new opportunities.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 is organised by AK Pageant to celebrate beauty, talent, confidence, and individuality. The national pageant brings together contestants from different parts of India and provides them with an opportunity to represent their states.
The Grand Finale took place on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event celebrated the achievements of participants across different categories and brought together contestants, guests, trainers, and members of the pageant industry.
Through this platform, participants get an opportunity to showcase their personalities, connect with people from different backgrounds, and become part of a national pageant experience.
AK Pageant Congratulates Priyanshi Rajput
AK Pageant congratulates Priyanshi Rajput on winning the Miss Himachal Pradesh Winner title and securing the 3rd Runner-Up position at Miss Dream Aura India 2026.
Her achievement is a proud moment for Himachal Pradesh and an important highlight of the national pageant season. AK Pageant wishes her continued success and many more opportunities in her future journey.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is a beauty pageant organisation dedicated to celebrating beauty, talent, confidence, and personality. Through Dream Aura India, the organisation provides a national platform for participants from different states to showcase their potential and gain recognition.
To learn more about AK Pageant and its activities, visit the official website:
Explore the Dream Aura India 2026 winners gallery:
miss-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
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