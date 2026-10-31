Uzbekistan Signs Agricultural Training Deals With Hyundai, Ecotech Global

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has signed cooperation memorandums with South Korean companies Hyundai Agricultural Machinery and Ecotech Global to strengthen agricultural training, introduce modern farming technologies and expand professional development programs for industry specialists in Tashkent on Saturday.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the agreements were signed by Uzbekistan's Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Agricultural Personnel.

The memorandums focus on improving the professional knowledge and practical skills of agricultural specialists, providing training in modern agricultural technologies, introducing smart greenhouse systems and developing potato seed production.

The cooperation also envisages the integration of international expertise and advanced technologies into agricultural education and training programs.

Under the agreements, South Korean experts are expected to participate in training seminars, practical workshops, professional development courses and knowledge exchange programs. The sides also plan to implement joint scientific and practical projects.

The initiatives are aimed at strengthening the link between agricultural education and production, improving workforce qualifications and expanding the adoption of innovative technologies across Uzbekistan's agricultural sector.

Hyundai Agricultural Machinery is a South Korean manufacturer specializing in agricultural equipment and mechanization solutions. Its product portfolio includes tractors and other machinery designed to support farming operations. Cooperation with the company is expected to provide Uzbekistan's agricultural specialists with access to modern machinery, technical expertise and practical training in agricultural mechanization.