Luvme Hair Kicks Off Black Friday 2026 With Up To $120 Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first phase features tiered discounts, holiday shopping offers, and dedicated deals for first-time wig buyers from November 1–16.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair

For a complete overview, customers can visit the Luvme Hair Black Friday 2026 guide.

Black Friday, Better Hair Days: Up to $120 Off

November 1–16, 2026

The main sale features four discount tiers on qualifying purchases:



$30 OFF $129+ - Code: BF0130

$50 OFF $179+ - Code: BF0150

$80 OFF $269+ - Code: BF0180 $120 OFF $369+ - Code: BF0120

The selection includes Luvme's Good Hair series, core featured products, and selected new arrivals. Eligible purchases can also benefit from Afterpay's four interest-free installments, subject to applicable terms.

Shop the Black Friday Sale Collection.

Find Your Holiday Hair: Earn a $15 Gift Card

November 1–8, 2026

Customers who spend $200 or more receive a $15 gift card for future purchases, valid through December 31, 2026. Selected products also feature direct discounts.

The curated selection covers Thanksgiving gatherings, winter travel, year-end style refreshes, and crochet hair styling, with options ranging from glueless wigs and bob styles to premium hair and selected new arrivals.

Explore the Find Your Holiday Hair Collection.

First Wig Guide: Selected Styles From $79.90

November 1–16, 2026

Designed for first-time customers, this event features selected wigs and hair extensions starting at $79.90. Options include crochet hair, Yaki bobs, half wigs, and selected lace wig styles.

The shopping experience also highlights customer reviews, unboxing videos, brand information, and after-sales support to help new shoppers make informed decisions.

Discover the First Wig Guide Collection.

More Black Friday Opportunities

These three featured shopping events mark the opening phase of Luvme Hair's broader Black Friday 2026 campaign, with further seasonal promotions planned for later in November.

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair offers human hair wigs and hair solutions across different textures, lengths, colors, and constructions, focusing on natural-looking results and convenient everyday styling.

Contact information

Name: Jian

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Luvme will also feature additional