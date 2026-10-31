J&K EOW Files Charge Sheet Against Two In Overseas Job Fraud

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 31 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet against two persons accused of cheating job seekers with promises of employment abroad and collecting more than Rs 15 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

According to an EOW statement, the charge sheet in FIR No. 32/2026 was filed before the Court of PT&E, Srinagar, under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 10 and 24 of the Emigration Act.

The accused are Sajad Abdullah, son of Mohammad Abdullah Sheikh, a resident of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, and Jahangir Ahmad Tanky, son of Hafizullah Tanky, a resident of Sheshgari Mohalla, Khanyar.

The case was registered after complaints alleged that the two men, proprietors of Al-Aqsa Global Services Pvt. Ltd. at Moomin-Abad, Lane-04, Batamaloo, had lured people with promises of jobs in reputed foreign companies. They allegedly collected advance payments exceeding Rs 15 lakh but failed to arrange the promised employment.

Cheques issued towards refunds were later dishonoured due to insufficient funds, the statement said.

The EOW investigation found that the consultancy was registered as an excursion agent for tour and travel services and did not have registration to recruit workers for overseas employment. Investigators established that the accused had received lakhs of rupees in their personal bank accounts from complainants on the pretext of arranging foreign jobs.

The statement said Jahangir Ahmad Tanky could not be traced despite efforts and had been absconding since 2025. The investigation was completed with the allegations found to be substantiated, and the chargesheet was submitted to the competent court for judicial determination.

The SSP, EOW Kashmir, advised job seekers to verify recruitment agencies' credentials and avoid paying advance fees to unauthorised operators.

The case highlights the need for specialised teams and technological support to investigate economic offences. Territorial police units, responsible for law and order and routine crime investigations, lack the manpower to deploy dedicated investigators for such cases.