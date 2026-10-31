R. Madhavan To Star In Vishal Furia's Scary Next, Director Says 'He's OG Horror Star'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor R Madhavan, who has worked in horror films 13B and Shaitaan, is joining hands with filmmaker Vishal Furia for a horror feature film.

For Furia, there was never any doubt about who would lead the film.

The filmmaker said in a statement:“Madhavan sir was always my first and only choice. I'm stoked that he has come on board and has already started getting into the world of the film. He is the true OG horror star of the cult classic Indian horror '13B' - one of my favourite films of all times.”

“His conviction, his experience and his understanding of serious horror are very rare, and I couldn't think of anyone better for this film,” he said.

Speaking about what audiences can expect when the two come together, he added,“Madhavan sir has years of experience as a writer, director and producer, so it's really special to have him with us on this film. Together, we want to create something audiences have never seen before in Indian horror - the kind of fear they will feel in their bones!”

The film will be produced by Rohit Ranjan under his banner, Frostlit Production Limited.

Vishal has carved a niche for himself in the horror space. Starting with the Marathi film 'Lapachhapi'. He was then seen building the 'Chhorii' universe and recently delivered 'Maa', starring Kajol. The film also had a cameo by the star.

Talking about 13B: Fear Has a New Address, the film released in 2009 and was directed by Vikram Kumar. The film stars R. Madhavan and Neetu Chandra. The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil with the latter version titled Yavarum Nalam.

It followed Manohar, along with his family, moves into a new apartment on the 13th floor. However, their peace is disturbed by a spirit that uses the television set as a medium to communicate with them.

Meanwhile, Shaitaan is a supernatural psychological horror film directed by Vikas Bahl. It stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj.

An adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, Shaitaan revolves around a family that finds trouble when their daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger, and they set out to stop the possession and uncover the stranger's motives.