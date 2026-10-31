South Korean Prosecutors Renew Death Penalty Bid Against Ex-President Yoon
(MENAFN) A special counsel team in South Korea renewed its request for the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday during his appeal proceedings over insurrection charges linked to his failed attempt to impose martial law, according to local reports.
The team, headed by Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, submitted the request at the Seoul High Court, where Yoon is challenging his life sentence, reports said.
Yoon received a life imprisonment sentence in February after being convicted of leading an insurrection through his December 2024 martial law declaration. The measure remained in effect for only several hours before the National Assembly blocked and overturned it.
Prosecutors had initially called for the death penalty in January.
Yoon is facing eight separate trials involving his martial law attempt, corruption allegations against his wife and the 2023 death of a marine officer.
He was officially removed from office in April 2025 after the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld his impeachment over the December 3, 2024 declaration, paving the way for an early presidential election.
The team, headed by Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, submitted the request at the Seoul High Court, where Yoon is challenging his life sentence, reports said.
Yoon received a life imprisonment sentence in February after being convicted of leading an insurrection through his December 2024 martial law declaration. The measure remained in effect for only several hours before the National Assembly blocked and overturned it.
Prosecutors had initially called for the death penalty in January.
Yoon is facing eight separate trials involving his martial law attempt, corruption allegations against his wife and the 2023 death of a marine officer.
He was officially removed from office in April 2025 after the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld his impeachment over the December 3, 2024 declaration, paving the way for an early presidential election.
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