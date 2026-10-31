North Korea Launches Dozen Ballistic Missiles Toward East Sea
(MENAFN) North Korea launched approximately a dozen short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, on Thursday, according to South Korean military officials cited in local reports.
The missiles were fired from the Wonsan area, while South Korean authorities continued examining their flight distances and other technical details.
South Korea’s military said it had intensified surveillance and remained alert to the possibility of further launches. It added that it was maintaining a strong defense posture through close coordination and intelligence-sharing with the United States and Japan.
Earlier, Japanese authorities reported that Pyongyang had launched "what may be a ballistic missile," according to the country’s Defense Ministry.
Japan’s Coast Guard advised vessels to follow further announcements and keep away from any objects that may have fallen into the sea, according to reports.
The latest launch follows another North Korean missile test on October 12, when multiple ballistic missiles were fired from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea.
The missiles were fired from the Wonsan area, while South Korean authorities continued examining their flight distances and other technical details.
South Korea’s military said it had intensified surveillance and remained alert to the possibility of further launches. It added that it was maintaining a strong defense posture through close coordination and intelligence-sharing with the United States and Japan.
Earlier, Japanese authorities reported that Pyongyang had launched "what may be a ballistic missile," according to the country’s Defense Ministry.
Japan’s Coast Guard advised vessels to follow further announcements and keep away from any objects that may have fallen into the sea, according to reports.
The latest launch follows another North Korean missile test on October 12, when multiple ballistic missiles were fired from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea.
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