Iran Says It Captures US Drone Near Qeshm Island in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran claimed Friday that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had brought down and captured a US drone near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz using advanced electronic warfare equipment.
The IRGC Aerospace Force intercepted the MQM-170 drone over the island several hours before the announcement, according to reports carried by Iranian state media.
The reports described the incident as the second time Iranian forces had recovered this type of drone intact.
On Thursday, the IRGC Navy said it had taken control of another US MQM-170 drone operating in the western part of the Strait of Hormuz through an electronic warfare operation, bringing it down without damaging it.
Iranian media reported that the aircraft had been deployed to detect Iranian air defense systems along the Gulf coastline and around the strategic waterway.
The US military rejected Tehran’s account of the earlier incident, with US Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins dismissing the claim on Thursday.
In a separate development the same day, Iranian media said the IRGC had intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 drone near the Strait of Hormuz.
The reported incidents come as tensions between Iran and the United States remain elevated over the strategic waterway, a major route for international energy shipments.
The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliatory operations across the region.
Although Washington and Tehran later pursued diplomatic efforts and signed a memorandum in June, disagreements over maritime security and navigation through the strait have continued.
The IRGC Aerospace Force intercepted the MQM-170 drone over the island several hours before the announcement, according to reports carried by Iranian state media.
The reports described the incident as the second time Iranian forces had recovered this type of drone intact.
On Thursday, the IRGC Navy said it had taken control of another US MQM-170 drone operating in the western part of the Strait of Hormuz through an electronic warfare operation, bringing it down without damaging it.
Iranian media reported that the aircraft had been deployed to detect Iranian air defense systems along the Gulf coastline and around the strategic waterway.
The US military rejected Tehran’s account of the earlier incident, with US Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins dismissing the claim on Thursday.
In a separate development the same day, Iranian media said the IRGC had intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 drone near the Strait of Hormuz.
The reported incidents come as tensions between Iran and the United States remain elevated over the strategic waterway, a major route for international energy shipments.
The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliatory operations across the region.
Although Washington and Tehran later pursued diplomatic efforts and signed a memorandum in June, disagreements over maritime security and navigation through the strait have continued.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment