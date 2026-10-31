Iran Reports Drone Interception as Tankers Catch Fire in Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report published Thursday citing the force.
The IRGC said the incident marked the 14th MQ-1 drone it had intercepted and destroyed using its air defense systems. The interception reportedly occurred east of the strategic waterway, opposite the coastal area of Sirik.
The MQ-1 is a US-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicle, although the IRGC did not identify who was operating the drone.
Separately, the IRGC Navy reported that three oil tankers struck mines and caught fire over a 24-hour period after allegedly ignoring warnings and attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz through an “unauthorized” southern route.
The naval force claimed the tankers had “switched off their radar and navigation systems before the explosions and fires.”
According to the statement, the vessels were abandoned off the southern coastline of the Strait of Hormuz.
In another announcement, the IRGC Navy said its electronic warfare unit had compelled an American MQM-170 surveillance and decoy drone to land intact in the western part of the strait.
The IRGC said the incident marked the 14th MQ-1 drone it had intercepted and destroyed using its air defense systems. The interception reportedly occurred east of the strategic waterway, opposite the coastal area of Sirik.
The MQ-1 is a US-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicle, although the IRGC did not identify who was operating the drone.
Separately, the IRGC Navy reported that three oil tankers struck mines and caught fire over a 24-hour period after allegedly ignoring warnings and attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz through an “unauthorized” southern route.
The naval force claimed the tankers had “switched off their radar and navigation systems before the explosions and fires.”
According to the statement, the vessels were abandoned off the southern coastline of the Strait of Hormuz.
In another announcement, the IRGC Navy said its electronic warfare unit had compelled an American MQM-170 surveillance and decoy drone to land intact in the western part of the strait.
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