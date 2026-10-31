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Ambulance Fire Kills Nine During Patient Transfers in Pakistan

Ambulance Fire Kills Nine During Patient Transfers in Pakistan


Date: 2026-10-31 02:56:06

(MENAFN) At least nine people died and several others were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded inside an ambulance in southern Pakistan, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday at a hospital in the Tharparkar district of Sindh province, as medical staff were preparing to transfer patients to another facility.

The cylinder reportedly exploded while staff members were connecting it inside the ambulance, triggering a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

Those killed included both patients and hospital employees, while five other people suffered severe burns.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

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