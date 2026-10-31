Vessel Fire Was Reported Near Oman in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) A fire broke out aboard a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, approximately nine nautical miles north of Khasab in Oman, according to a statement issued Thursday by the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency.
The agency said the captain of another vessel reported seeing the ship engulfed in flames.
Authorities had not confirmed the condition of the crew, while details about potential damage and environmental consequences remained unavailable at the time of the announcement.
UKMTO urged ships passing through the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as investigations continued.
The incident occurred amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States over maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for international energy and commodity shipments.
In February, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, prompting Tehran to carry out attacks against Israel and US targets across the region. A ceasefire agreement was subsequently reached in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June addressing freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway. However, progress toward implementing the agreement stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements, as tensions between the two countries continued to rise.
The agency said the captain of another vessel reported seeing the ship engulfed in flames.
Authorities had not confirmed the condition of the crew, while details about potential damage and environmental consequences remained unavailable at the time of the announcement.
UKMTO urged ships passing through the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as investigations continued.
The incident occurred amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States over maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for international energy and commodity shipments.
In February, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, prompting Tehran to carry out attacks against Israel and US targets across the region. A ceasefire agreement was subsequently reached in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June addressing freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway. However, progress toward implementing the agreement stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements, as tensions between the two countries continued to rise.
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