Federal Judge Rejects Trump Bid to Block California Ballots
(MENAFN) A federal judge on Wednesday rejected the Trump administration’s request to prevent the counting of 20,000 California ballots cast by voters whose US citizenship has been questioned.
In his ruling, US District Judge David Carter criticized the federal government’s attempt to intervene in state election procedures shortly before voting, writing: "Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch," He added: "The federal government seeks to segregate and exclude over 20,000 ballots. This request violates longstanding constitutional principles mandating that states have control over their elections."
Carter dismissed the administration’s allegations as "not credible," warning that intervening just days before the November 3 midterm elections would breach federal election laws and cause serious disruption to the voting process.
"If Plaintiff’s last-minute request for relief were granted, either party could create chaos for their own political purposes to disrupt the election process," Carter said. "Over 20,000 registered Californians would potentially lose the right that generations of Americans have fought to preserve."
He formally rejected the request, stating: "The Government’s Application for Temporary Restraining Order is DENIED."
The judge also warned that approving the administration’s unprecedented move could deprive eligible voters of their voting rights and encourage future political interference in elections.
In his ruling, US District Judge David Carter criticized the federal government’s attempt to intervene in state election procedures shortly before voting, writing: "Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch," He added: "The federal government seeks to segregate and exclude over 20,000 ballots. This request violates longstanding constitutional principles mandating that states have control over their elections."
Carter dismissed the administration’s allegations as "not credible," warning that intervening just days before the November 3 midterm elections would breach federal election laws and cause serious disruption to the voting process.
"If Plaintiff’s last-minute request for relief were granted, either party could create chaos for their own political purposes to disrupt the election process," Carter said. "Over 20,000 registered Californians would potentially lose the right that generations of Americans have fought to preserve."
He formally rejected the request, stating: "The Government’s Application for Temporary Restraining Order is DENIED."
The judge also warned that approving the administration’s unprecedented move could deprive eligible voters of their voting rights and encourage future political interference in elections.
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