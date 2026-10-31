Saudi Coalition Intercepts Hostile Drone Over Riyadh Region
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced Saturday that it had intercepted and destroyed a "hostile" drone over Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh region, with no injuries or fatalities reported.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said debris from the downed drone fell to the ground but did not cause any casualties.
"The relevant authorities are continuing to inspect the site," al-Maliki wrote on X.
A day earlier, the spokesperson reported that Saudi air defenses had intercepted two additional drones over the Eastern Province and the kingdom’s southern region.
The incidents come amid heightened tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, with attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy infrastructure among the reported developments.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthis have maintained control over the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, along with other parts of the country, since 2014.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said debris from the downed drone fell to the ground but did not cause any casualties.
"The relevant authorities are continuing to inspect the site," al-Maliki wrote on X.
A day earlier, the spokesperson reported that Saudi air defenses had intercepted two additional drones over the Eastern Province and the kingdom’s southern region.
The incidents come amid heightened tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, with attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy infrastructure among the reported developments.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthis have maintained control over the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, along with other parts of the country, since 2014.
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