Spain Investigates Rail Safety After Fatal High-Speed Train Crash
(MENAFN) Spain’s high-speed railway system is facing increased scrutiny after a collision left at least 68 people dead and dozens injured on Wednesday.
Audio recordings that were reportedly leaked and obtained by a broadcaster suggest that controllers at state railway operator Adif instructed the driver of a moving train to switch off the faulty LZB safety system before continuing at speeds of up to 200 km/h.
"Disconnect and reconnect the LZB and resume journey under the protection of the BSL at normal speed," controllers told the driver at 8.36 am local time.
Several minutes later, the driver of the Iryo train reported that the journey could not continue, stating: "I've had a loss of transmission and I'm stopped at the Urda entrance signal."
The government has pointed to human error involving a train entering a track that was already occupied. However, reports citing sources have challenged the sequence of events, indicating that the Iryo train had not been authorized to proceed before the crash.
The collision took place in central Spain, approximately 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Madrid, along the stretch between Mora and Orgaz.
A train traveling from Madrid to Seville struck the stationary Iryo train, causing several carriages to fall down an embankment.
Audio recordings that were reportedly leaked and obtained by a broadcaster suggest that controllers at state railway operator Adif instructed the driver of a moving train to switch off the faulty LZB safety system before continuing at speeds of up to 200 km/h.
"Disconnect and reconnect the LZB and resume journey under the protection of the BSL at normal speed," controllers told the driver at 8.36 am local time.
Several minutes later, the driver of the Iryo train reported that the journey could not continue, stating: "I've had a loss of transmission and I'm stopped at the Urda entrance signal."
The government has pointed to human error involving a train entering a track that was already occupied. However, reports citing sources have challenged the sequence of events, indicating that the Iryo train had not been authorized to proceed before the crash.
The collision took place in central Spain, approximately 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Madrid, along the stretch between Mora and Orgaz.
A train traveling from Madrid to Seville struck the stationary Iryo train, causing several carriages to fall down an embankment.
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