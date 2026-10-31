Google’s Russian Subsidiary Settles Fines Imposed on US Parent Company
(MENAFN) Google’s Russian subsidiary has paid nearly 16.8 billion rubles ($207.7 million) toward fines imposed in Russia on its US-based parent company, Google LLC, according to information presented by the subsidiary’s bankruptcy trustee at a court hearing on Thursday.
Bankruptcy administrator Valery Talyarovsky said that more than 16.7 billion rubles ($206.5 million) had been deposited into the Russian entity OOO Google’s bank account by September 20, according to reports.
Of that sum, Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service seized approximately 14.7 billion rubles ($181.7 million) to cover penalties imposed on the American corporation, Talyarovsky said.
The service also recovered more than 2.1 billion rubles ($26 million) from debtors of the Russian subsidiary through enforcement proceedings in its favor. Those proceeds were also directed toward settling the parent company’s fines, bringing the total payments to nearly 16.8 billion rubles ($207.7 million).
Talyarovsky added that more than 18.8 billion rubles ($232.5 million) had been transferred into OOO Google’s bankruptcy estate throughout the insolvency proceedings.
The remaining money was allocated to outstanding claims from the Federal Tax Service, unpaid wages owed to former staff and other expenses. More than 400 million rubles ($5 million) was used to settle employee wage arrears.
Bankruptcy administrator Valery Talyarovsky said that more than 16.7 billion rubles ($206.5 million) had been deposited into the Russian entity OOO Google’s bank account by September 20, according to reports.
Of that sum, Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service seized approximately 14.7 billion rubles ($181.7 million) to cover penalties imposed on the American corporation, Talyarovsky said.
The service also recovered more than 2.1 billion rubles ($26 million) from debtors of the Russian subsidiary through enforcement proceedings in its favor. Those proceeds were also directed toward settling the parent company’s fines, bringing the total payments to nearly 16.8 billion rubles ($207.7 million).
Talyarovsky added that more than 18.8 billion rubles ($232.5 million) had been transferred into OOO Google’s bankruptcy estate throughout the insolvency proceedings.
The remaining money was allocated to outstanding claims from the Federal Tax Service, unpaid wages owed to former staff and other expenses. More than 400 million rubles ($5 million) was used to settle employee wage arrears.
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