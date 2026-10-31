New Israeli Strike Kills Four Gaza Officials Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The death toll from an Israeli attack on a government facility in the Gaza Strip has increased to four, while 30 others were injured, including six in critical condition, according to a statement issued by Gaza’s government media office on Thursday.
The office said the strike hit a work post operated by the Economy Ministry in the al-Mawasi area west of Rafah, killing four government employees and injuring 30 people.
Earlier reports from medical sources on Wednesday put the number of fatalities at three, with 15 people wounded in the attack on the same facility.
Describing the incident, the government media office called it “a new crime and a horrific massacre” against civilian public-sector workers.
According to the office, the employees were inspecting goods entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing to verify that the products were safe for use and to prevent drugs and prohibited materials from being smuggled into the territory.
The office further alleged that attacks on government teams and civilian employees were part of an “organized campaign by Israel to undermine government institutions and push the territory toward chaos and lawlessness.”
The office said the strike hit a work post operated by the Economy Ministry in the al-Mawasi area west of Rafah, killing four government employees and injuring 30 people.
Earlier reports from medical sources on Wednesday put the number of fatalities at three, with 15 people wounded in the attack on the same facility.
Describing the incident, the government media office called it “a new crime and a horrific massacre” against civilian public-sector workers.
According to the office, the employees were inspecting goods entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing to verify that the products were safe for use and to prevent drugs and prohibited materials from being smuggled into the territory.
The office further alleged that attacks on government teams and civilian employees were part of an “organized campaign by Israel to undermine government institutions and push the territory toward chaos and lawlessness.”
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