'Tangible Progress, Not Promises': Vijayendra On World Bank India Poverty Findings

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra on Saturday welcomed the findings of the World Bank's India Poverty and Equity Brief, saying the report underlined India's significant progress in reducing poverty, improving livelihoods, and expanding employment opportunities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, Vijayendra said the World Bank report highlighted the tangible progress made in improving the lives of Indians.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said the government's focus on last-mile welfare delivery and inclusive development had brought about significant changes in the lives of people across the country.

“India's fight against poverty is delivering measurable results,” Vijayendra said, adding that the government's approach reflected a clear principle of governance based on tangible progress rather than mere promises.

According to him, the emphasis on ensuring that welfare benefits reach the last person and promoting inclusive development has strengthened livelihoods and contributed to poverty reduction.

Vijayendra said the progress highlighted in the World Bank's India Poverty and Equity Brief formed an important foundation for the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He maintained that the Modi government's governance model was focused on delivering concrete outcomes and improving the lives of crores of Indians through welfare measures and development initiatives.

It can be noted that the World Bank's October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief records that India achieved one of the fastest poverty reductions in the world between 2011 and 2023.

Lower-middle-income poverty ($4.20/day) plunged from 57.7 per cent in 2011 to 16.1 per cent in 2023 (lifting 496 million people out), while extreme poverty ($3.00/day) fell from 27.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent.

Projections anticipate the $4.20-a-day rate dropping further from 14.2 per cent in 2026 to 12.1 per cent by 2028.