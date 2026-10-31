Rubio Meets Saudi Foreign Minister, Signs US Expo Participation Agreement
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Atlanta on Friday for discussions on bilateral cooperation and regional developments, according to an official statement.
The two diplomats exchanged views on several regional issues, including the latest developments in Iran, Sudan and Yemen, the statement said.
During the meeting, Rubio also signed an agreement formalizing US participation in Expo 2030, which Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host in Riyadh.
The deal will give the United States an opportunity to present American innovations, create further commercial opportunities for US businesses and deepen its partnership with Saudi Arabia, according to the statement.
The meeting was held behind closed doors on the sidelines of the two-day G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, hosted by Rubio.
The gathering brought together senior diplomats from the world's leading economies to discuss major global economic and geopolitical challenges.
The two diplomats exchanged views on several regional issues, including the latest developments in Iran, Sudan and Yemen, the statement said.
During the meeting, Rubio also signed an agreement formalizing US participation in Expo 2030, which Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host in Riyadh.
The deal will give the United States an opportunity to present American innovations, create further commercial opportunities for US businesses and deepen its partnership with Saudi Arabia, according to the statement.
The meeting was held behind closed doors on the sidelines of the two-day G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, hosted by Rubio.
The gathering brought together senior diplomats from the world's leading economies to discuss major global economic and geopolitical challenges.
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