Israeli Forces Seal Hebron Neighborhood as Raids Continue
(MENAFN) The Israeli army designated the Ain Deir Baha neighborhood in Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, a closed military zone late Friday as troops conducted raids and detained several young Palestinians.
The declaration came on the eighth day of Israel’s military operation in Hebron, which has displaced thousands of residents, led to dozens of arrests and resulted in the demolition of Palestinian homes and other structures.
Israeli military vehicles entered the neighborhood and announced through loudspeakers that it had been placed under a military closure, barring residents from entering or moving around the area, according to eyewitness accounts.
Videos shared by local media showed Israeli troops positioned throughout the neighborhood, warning residents that staying there could put them in danger.
Additional footage circulating on social media showed soldiers detaining several Palestinians. The detainees were ordered to put their hands on their heads before being taken away under heavy military escort to an undisclosed location.
The Israeli offensive began on Oct. 23, following a shooting incident carried out by two Palestinians that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others. Israeli forces subsequently killed both alleged attackers.
Since the operation began, the army has enforced a military closure across Hebron and nearby villages. Troops have also taken over Palestinian homes in the Jalda and Ain Deir Baha neighborhoods, turning them into military barracks.
According to the Hebron Municipality, the operation had displaced 4,969 Palestinians from 780 families as of Tuesday.
In the opening days of the offensive, Israeli forces carried out displacement operations, demolished residential buildings, businesses and other structures, and damaged infrastructure.
Soldiers also occupied Palestinian homes and converted them into military positions, raising Israeli flags over the properties.
The Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that Israeli forces had arrested 110 Palestinians across the Hebron governorate between Friday and Wednesday.
The restrictions and military siege have also interrupted classes at 66 schools, affecting 2,872 students.
Among them, 2,198 children remain under direct siege, while 674 others have been displaced and can no longer reach their schools.
Palestinians forced from their homes have called for the military operation and restrictions on residential areas to end, demanding that residents be allowed to return and resume their daily lives.
The declaration came on the eighth day of Israel’s military operation in Hebron, which has displaced thousands of residents, led to dozens of arrests and resulted in the demolition of Palestinian homes and other structures.
Israeli military vehicles entered the neighborhood and announced through loudspeakers that it had been placed under a military closure, barring residents from entering or moving around the area, according to eyewitness accounts.
Videos shared by local media showed Israeli troops positioned throughout the neighborhood, warning residents that staying there could put them in danger.
Additional footage circulating on social media showed soldiers detaining several Palestinians. The detainees were ordered to put their hands on their heads before being taken away under heavy military escort to an undisclosed location.
The Israeli offensive began on Oct. 23, following a shooting incident carried out by two Palestinians that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others. Israeli forces subsequently killed both alleged attackers.
Since the operation began, the army has enforced a military closure across Hebron and nearby villages. Troops have also taken over Palestinian homes in the Jalda and Ain Deir Baha neighborhoods, turning them into military barracks.
According to the Hebron Municipality, the operation had displaced 4,969 Palestinians from 780 families as of Tuesday.
In the opening days of the offensive, Israeli forces carried out displacement operations, demolished residential buildings, businesses and other structures, and damaged infrastructure.
Soldiers also occupied Palestinian homes and converted them into military positions, raising Israeli flags over the properties.
The Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that Israeli forces had arrested 110 Palestinians across the Hebron governorate between Friday and Wednesday.
The restrictions and military siege have also interrupted classes at 66 schools, affecting 2,872 students.
Among them, 2,198 children remain under direct siege, while 674 others have been displaced and can no longer reach their schools.
Palestinians forced from their homes have called for the military operation and restrictions on residential areas to end, demanding that residents be allowed to return and resume their daily lives.
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