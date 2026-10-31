Moscow Declares Humanitarian Operation in Oleshky Complete
(MENAFN) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova announced Friday that the humanitarian operation in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Oleshky had concluded.
"We have completed our humanitarian mission in Oleshky. The convoys are now splitting up, heading in different directions," she said, adding that both sides had respected the localized ceasefire "without any incidents."
Lantratova suggested turning humanitarian operations coordinated by US first lady Melania Trump into a recurring initiative. She said the mission in Oleshky, carried out in cooperation with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, demonstrated that such arrangements could provide assistance to civilians "even under difficult conditions."
Lubinets said residents who wanted to leave the city had been allowed to do so and were now traveling toward Ukraine.
“At this stage, those who wished to leave Oleshky have had the opportunity to do so and are now on their way to Ukraine. Humanitarian aid has been delivered. The convoys have split up, and I am now heading back to Ukraine,” he wrote on X.
He reported that the truce had lasted 87 hours without any recorded breaches and expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s armed forces for helping facilitate the operation.
Lubinets added that the mission had proceeded under arrangements agreed with Lantratova, with support and coordination from the US first lady.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that humanitarian activities were taking place in Oleshky, including the transfer of residents to Ukrainian territory. He said government services and defense units were working to evacuate as many people as possible.
"It is significant that Kherson has finally experienced the quiet that was so desperately needed. Russia must put an end to this war," he said in an evening address.
The temporary truce, arranged through the efforts of US first lady Melania Trump between Russia and Ukraine in Oleshky, came into force at 0100 GMT Tuesday. The city has been under Russian control since 2022.
The agreement was intended to enable humanitarian deliveries and the evacuation of civilians. It is scheduled to remain in place until 10:59 p.m. (2059 GMT) Sunday.
"We have completed our humanitarian mission in Oleshky. The convoys are now splitting up, heading in different directions," she said, adding that both sides had respected the localized ceasefire "without any incidents."
Lantratova suggested turning humanitarian operations coordinated by US first lady Melania Trump into a recurring initiative. She said the mission in Oleshky, carried out in cooperation with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, demonstrated that such arrangements could provide assistance to civilians "even under difficult conditions."
Lubinets said residents who wanted to leave the city had been allowed to do so and were now traveling toward Ukraine.
“At this stage, those who wished to leave Oleshky have had the opportunity to do so and are now on their way to Ukraine. Humanitarian aid has been delivered. The convoys have split up, and I am now heading back to Ukraine,” he wrote on X.
He reported that the truce had lasted 87 hours without any recorded breaches and expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s armed forces for helping facilitate the operation.
Lubinets added that the mission had proceeded under arrangements agreed with Lantratova, with support and coordination from the US first lady.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that humanitarian activities were taking place in Oleshky, including the transfer of residents to Ukrainian territory. He said government services and defense units were working to evacuate as many people as possible.
"It is significant that Kherson has finally experienced the quiet that was so desperately needed. Russia must put an end to this war," he said in an evening address.
The temporary truce, arranged through the efforts of US first lady Melania Trump between Russia and Ukraine in Oleshky, came into force at 0100 GMT Tuesday. The city has been under Russian control since 2022.
The agreement was intended to enable humanitarian deliveries and the evacuation of civilians. It is scheduled to remain in place until 10:59 p.m. (2059 GMT) Sunday.
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