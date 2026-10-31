Russia Reports Record Drone Wave Across Regions Overnight
(MENAFN) Russia said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 1,214 Ukrainian drones across 20 regions overnight, according to a statement released by the Defense Ministry on Thursday.
The reported total surpassed the previous record cited by Moscow, when Russia said 1,110 drones had been launched from Ukraine on September 20.
"During the past night, air defense duty forces intercepted and destroyed 1,214 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that 613 drones had targeted the capital region during the overnight attack.
"Most of them were neutralized by Defense Ministry air defenses on distant approaches," he said in a post on the Russian social media platform Max.
Sobyanin added that 231 drones had been destroyed while approaching Moscow.
Russia’s civil aviation authority temporarily suspended arrivals and departures at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports near Moscow, citing the need “to ensure flight safety.” The restrictions were subsequently removed.
Two passenger aircraft traveling from Istanbul to Moscow reportedly turned around during their journeys and returned to Istanbul because of the restrictions affecting Vnukovo, according to an air traffic control source.
The reported total surpassed the previous record cited by Moscow, when Russia said 1,110 drones had been launched from Ukraine on September 20.
"During the past night, air defense duty forces intercepted and destroyed 1,214 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that 613 drones had targeted the capital region during the overnight attack.
"Most of them were neutralized by Defense Ministry air defenses on distant approaches," he said in a post on the Russian social media platform Max.
Sobyanin added that 231 drones had been destroyed while approaching Moscow.
Russia’s civil aviation authority temporarily suspended arrivals and departures at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports near Moscow, citing the need “to ensure flight safety.” The restrictions were subsequently removed.
Two passenger aircraft traveling from Istanbul to Moscow reportedly turned around during their journeys and returned to Istanbul because of the restrictions affecting Vnukovo, according to an air traffic control source.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment