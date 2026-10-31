Russell Brand Rejects Rape Charges During London Trial
(MENAFN) British actor and comedian Russell Brand denied allegations of rape and sexual assault while giving evidence in a London court on Wednesday, describing the effect of the accusations on his life as “devastating.”
Brand, 51, spent more than four hours testifying, rejecting claims that he had forced any of the six alleged victims to engage in acts against their wishes.
During questioning by prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC, he acknowledged that his previous conduct had gone "beyond reckless philandering and idiocy" and admitted that he had "misused" his celebrity status to gain sexual access, which he now recognized was wrong.
Despite those admissions, Brand maintained that "consent is non-negotiable."
He faces three rape charges, three counts of sexual assault and one charge of attempted indecent assault.
Proceedings are continuing at Southwark Crown Court.
Brand, 51, spent more than four hours testifying, rejecting claims that he had forced any of the six alleged victims to engage in acts against their wishes.
During questioning by prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC, he acknowledged that his previous conduct had gone "beyond reckless philandering and idiocy" and admitted that he had "misused" his celebrity status to gain sexual access, which he now recognized was wrong.
Despite those admissions, Brand maintained that "consent is non-negotiable."
He faces three rape charges, three counts of sexual assault and one charge of attempted indecent assault.
Proceedings are continuing at Southwark Crown Court.
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